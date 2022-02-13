Why does a diet fail? Why am I not losing weight?

From the role of the microbiota to the importance of sleep, the advice of Dr. Sacha Sorrentino, nutritionist biologist

Many try, few succeed, very few maintain the results: the diet seems almost a more demanding challenge than a marathon. But why does a diet fail? Why can’t you lose weight while trying in every way? “When it comes to diet, the choice is often difficult and many times it happens to be attracted by a food trend of the moment – he premises a Official Active Dr. Sacha Sorrentino, nutritionist biologist expert in sports nutrition -. My personal opinion is that the diet must be interpreted as one lifestyle. It is wrong to believe that you can lose many kilos in a month: it is not possible to do it in a healthy way and in addition you run the risk of immediately regaining all the weight lost. So you don’t have to be in a hurry but have a lot patience. Often the diet does not work also because it is not compatible with our lifestyle. So the professional’s skill lies in building a model that fits perfectly, like a quality tailor prepares a tailor-made suit for his client. And above all it is important not to deprive yourself of anyone nutritious because, in that case, the diet is unbalanced“.

What is the role of the microbiota in the success of a diet?

“One of the first check ups I recommend doing is the one a gastrointestinal level. In situations of stress we generate a fermentative intestinal microbiotaable to increase the amount of sugars circulating and capacity inflammatory tissue, as well as of proinflammatory cytokines and insulin-cortisol. The so-called ‘junk’ foods (industrial, refined, high-sugar, low-fiber foods) or certain drugs such as antibiotics or gastric acid inhibitors they can trigger inflammatory phenomena and alter the way food is digested and absorbed “.

Do stress and lack of sleep have an impact?

“Staying healthy is a project that must be planned by us. To date we know that the genetics perhaps it counts for a maximum of about 30%: the rest depends on us, on our lifestyle. Get little sleep produces a hormone, known as cortisol, able to increase the water retention and swelling “.

Can a diet fail because one’s physical conformation is not respected, apple (or android, with accumulation of fat mainly in the belly) or pear (or gynoid, with accumulation of fat mainly on the hips)?

“Another reason a diet fails is exactly this. Don’t consider the importance of food chemistry with our hormones, but rely only on the count calories it’s a big mistake: a handful of almonds has about the same calories as a glass of wine but they are not healthy in the same way… ”.

Is a low-fat diet rich in ‘light’ products really good for you?

“Often i light products they do not help much in reducing the waistline, precisely because they have the addition of industrial sugars or sweeteners they alter our metabolism. The fats, the good ones (such as omega 3, for example), should not be eliminated from the diet, they are essential. For example, they allow the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K) “.

In conclusion, what advice would you give for the success of a diet?

“A healthy diet model must include the right amount of daily: healthy carbohydrates, preferably whole, because they give the energy needed for everyday activities; proteins with a high biological value, because they are used to build and regenerate our cellular apparatus; good fats, because they are essential for the energy reserve and the cardiovascular system “.