Why does a perfume cost what it costs?

Rodrigo Flores Roux

Senior Perfumer, Vice President of Creation in Fine Perfumery, Givaudan New York. He has been the creator of multiple fragrances for big names like Dolce & Gabbana, Clinique, Hugo Boss, Tom Ford, and John Varvatos, as well as celebrities like Halle Berry, Hillary Duff, Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian, etc.

A perfume is a combination of different ingredients that takes a manufacturing process of several days.

In general, luxury perfumes are extraordinarily expensive because their ingredients are rare, not just because the brand is so fancy. Many of these scents are made from the exquisite oils extracted from the delicate petals of flowers or the roots of trees.

Cheaper perfumes, on the other hand, often have ingredients that are more common and readily available, or synthetic chemicals created in a lab.

rare ingredients

Some contain rare flower petals or unusual root essences. The scarcity of an ingredient, for example, one that blooms only one month of the year, can increase its value.

FOR EXAMPLE, the fragrance that was called “the most expensive perfume in the world” in the 1930s, Jean Patou Joy ($190 – worn by Jackie Kennedy), was so elegant because it takes 10,600 jasmine flowers and 28 dozen May roses to make a single bottle.

Some of the most precious ingredients in the perfume industry are the following:

Jasmine: About 240,000 hand-picked jasmine flowers are needed to produce one ounce of essential oil

Bulgarian rose: these roses are hand-picked every May in a valley in Bulgaria where they have been cultivated for centuries. It takes 50,000 individual petals to make one milligram of essential oil. That means about 1,500 roses are needed.

Ambergris: this is a waxy substance that comes from the intestines of sperm whales. The reason perfumers like to use it in their fragrances is because it makes the fragrance last longer.

Oud: It is one of the most expensive ingredients you can find in a perfume. The reason it is so expensive is that it only comes from one specific place, the Agar tree. Some trees end up infected by a mold called Phialophora parasitica. When the mold infects the tree, it ends up creating a hard resin. The resin is Oud. Now, there are not so many agar trees anymore, and therefore there are less oud.

Oris: Like the Bulgarian rose, the iris flower only blooms in May. This gives perfumers a smaller window to find the perfect roots to make Orris. They also cannot choose Iris flowers that are young. The flowers have to grow for four years before their roots can be harvested. This gives the roots time to grow strong and thick, making them produce more oil and stronger aromas. Once they are harvested, they have to sit in the sun for some time.

EYE: Cheaper perfumes offset the cost of ingredients by using lab-made synthetic liquids designed to resemble the original scents.

million dollar marketing

Some companies spend millions to market their perfumes.

They splurge on A-list celebrity spokespeople and extravagant ad campaigns.

Some brands market perfumes in a similar way to art or very fine wines, even going so far as to create only a certain number of bottles to sell.

What’s the point of designing the most tempting fragrance if you’re not going to tell the world about it? Just like Chanel did for Chanel No. 5 in 2004. Despite being a household name and one of Marilyn Monroe’s favorites, they invested $33 million dollars. in a 3-minute commercial that featured Nicole Kidman as a silver-screen star, with a sultry performance by Clair de Lune playing in the background against a Manhattan backdrop.

FACTS: According to a 2016 report by AT Kearney, approximately $800 million is spent annually on fragrance marketing

luxury packaging

Spraying perfume is almost a RITUAL for some. Perfumers know that beautiful packaging can elevate that experience. For example, some of the world’s most expensive scents come in Baccarat crystal bottles.

Baccarat, a French company, creates and sells the world’s finest crystal; the price of the bottle itself makes it extremely valuable.

Other bottles feature embellishments such as diamonds and solid gold accents.

The high cost of a bottle of fragrance also adds to the high price of perfume.

The most expensive perfumes

Shumukh – $1,295.00 million dollars

The undisputed leader of this list is undoubtedly Shumukh, a perfume made in Dubai with a value of $1,295.00 million dollars.

The creative firm of the fragrance is The Spirit of Dubai by Nabeel and according to what they say, its laboratories would have taken more than 3 years and almost 500 perfume tests to find the perfect mix between musk, turla rose and sandalwood, notes that make the fragrance even more special. the exclusive fragrance.

The container is a sophisticated Murano glass bottle decorated with 3,571 diamonds, pearls, topazes, more than 2 kilos of 18-carat gold and up to 5 kilos of pure silver.

DKNY Golden Delicious Special Edition – $1 million

Its value amounts to one million dollars.

It is adorned with 2,909 gemstones sourced from around the world, including a 1.65-carat Paraiba turquoise tourmaline from Brazil; one 7.18 carat oval cabochon sapphire from Sri Lanka, 15 round brilliant vivid pink diamonds from Australia weighing 1.28 carats, 4 round rose cut diamonds weighing 0.32 carats, one oval cut ruby 3.07 carats and a pear-shaped rose cut diamond of 4.03 carats.

Each of the stones mentioned has been placed by hand to mimic the New York City skyline.

The process took almost 1,500 hours to complete

The DKNY Golden Delicious Million Dollar Fragrance Bottle is cut in polished 14 karat yellow and white gold and features 2,700 round brilliant white diamonds weighing 15.17 ct, 183 golden yellow sapphires weighing 2.28 ct in a micro pavé setting in 14 ct. white gold that makes up the Manhattan skyline that is so iconic to the DKNY brand.

Dignified Privée of House of Sillage – 500,000 euros

Its price is approximately 500,000 euros.

It is a bottle made by hand by a Parisian artisan workshop.

It has a white gold frame adorned with some 300 pieces of hand-cut onyx and finished with a contrasting satin and gloss for maximum masculine refinement.

The platinum plate adorns the front of the bottle with perfect diamonds of more than five carats.

It is sealed with four exclusive black cabochon diamonds.

To open the bottle, you have to press a button so that the closure slides, revealing the vaporization system. When the man finishes perfuming himself, he can move it manually, hiding the vaporizer again.

Top quality natural ingredients were searched around the world (vanilla from Madagascar, cinnamon from Sri Lanka, rose from Bulgaria, or orange blossom from Tunisia, agarwood, the most expensive in the world…) and, with the help of renowned perfumers , what some consider a work of art was created

Imperial Majesty, Clive Christian – $215,000

It is one of the most luxurious and expensive perfumes, the container manufactured by Baccarat is encrusted with white diamonds and 18-karat gold fragments.

The price of this perfume is 215,000 dollars and it has ingredients such as notes of vanilla fermented in Tahiti, with mixtures of lemon, cardamom, jasmine, bergamot and laurel.

The bottle itself is polished nest crystal and on the 18-carat gold necklace, there is a five-carat white diamond.

JOY, Jean Patou – $850 an ounce

10,600 jasmine flowers are needed for its creation.

The price fluctuates around 850 dollars an ounce.

The bottle is made of Baccarat crystal, carved and polished by hand, in addition to including fine gold