Why does Apple want you to subscribe to the iPhone?

Apple’s profit in 2021 ($101 billion) was greater than the combined annual profits of – take a breath – Walmart, General Motors, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon, Disney, Coca Cola and McDonald’s. This impressive data was collected earlier this year by the journalist Shira Ovide in her technology newsletter (On-Tech) published in The New York Times.

iPhone sales account for most of these benefits, although not as much as you might think. Its streaming services (Apple Music, Apple TV) and the rest of its hardware products (MacBooks, AirPods, etc.) also bring in huge profits (more than half of the total). Even so, the apple company knows that its smartphone is the jewel in the crown. And that’s why he wants to get even more money out of the iPhone. As published last week by Bloomberg, the company led by Tim Cook is considering creating a monthly payment subscription service so that customers can change their phone more often.

new business model

The goal: to change your iPhone more often

An image from the video of one of Apple’s latest presentations EFE

The new business model is similar to strategies that Apple has already been undertaking in recent years. This is the case of Apple One, a type of subscription that groups up to five company services in a single monthly fee. The Cupertino-based company is now studying expanding its subscription offer with a package in which it would offer the iPhone for a lower monthly cost than what you would have to face with an installment purchase of the same phone at any distributor.





Francesc Bracero

It will be from next year 2023 that it will not be necessary to buy an iPhone to enjoy the device. A monthly subscription -such as Netflix or any other streaming platform- will be enough to have access to the latest model of the iPhone and other devices of the company. The subscription services to which we are accustomed offer us audiovisual content, applications or games, but this concept seems to be incorporating the acquisition of latest-generation hardware, a type of product that is often only accessed by very well-off customers.

The average iPhone user upgrades their device every three years, according to Bloomberg. Considering that the average selling price of an iPhone is approximately $825, Counterpoint Research, Apple’s revenue per customer is certainly very high when compared to its competition. But Apple wants more. Tim Cook’s company is interested in expanding access to the iPhone to raise the average annual expenditure per customer. The idea is clear: many people cannot overcome the hurdle of paying more than 1,000 euros at once for a phone, but they are willing to pay those same 1,000 euros in easy installments.

There is already a history of this type of subscription services in the market

iPhone 12 promo ad Manzana

The possible subscription model of Apple was revealed by the journalist Mark Gurman, who has revealed many other firsts related to the company. At the moment the company has not commented on the matter but there is already a history of this type of subscription in the market.