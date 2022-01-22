Why does Babydoge crypto keep earning?

In the early hours of Thursday, the cryptocurrency Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) was on a weekly increase of nearly 50%.

The movements

The crypto inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has surged 175.4% since the beginning of the year.

In the last 30 days BABYDOGE has appreciated by 314.4%, while in the last 90 days the gains have stood at 260%.

At the time of publication, the cryptocurrency was up 7.2% daily to $ 0.0000000061.

Compared to the most important cryptocurrencies, that is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), BABYDOGE gained 6.9% and 6.45% respectively in the last 24 hours.

Why is it moving?

At the time of publication, the crypto was up while better known digital currencies such as BTC and ETH were unchanged and DOGE was losing ground; global cryptocurrency market capitalization jumped 0.1% to $ 2 trillion.

Hong Kong cryptocurrency exchange on Tuesday CoinEx announced the listing of BABYDOGE; the trading pair BABYDOGE / USDT was made available on the same day.

This week, the cryptocurrency-related project tweeted that its Twitter following has grown to over 800,000 followers; at the time of publication, the ‘BabyDoge’ Twitter profile had 820,000 followers.

Last week, the project said on Twitter that it had surpassed 1.2 million owners.

