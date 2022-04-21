Why does Christian Nodal move to the United States?

The exponent of regional mexican musicChristian Nodal, surprised all his fans by announcing that he will move to live in The Angels, USA, so you can have the life you want. Through a live video, Nodal answered some questions from his fans. One of his followers questioned him about his move “Aren’t you going to live in Mexico?” He wrote. The interpreter of “Botella after bottle” answered with all sincerity that the situation on Mexican soil seemed difficult to him saying: “it is very complicated to live in Mexico, you cannot have anything to taste.”

“You cannot have your nice car, your nice house because everyone is going to know where you live, everyone is going to know what car you drive. It happened to me, I had a Ferrari that only existed in all of Mexico and it was obvious that people knew where it was, when it happened and all that. And I didn’t like that there was no privacy,” the singer revealed. He also explained that this would not happen to him in the United States because there “there are a lot of people who have their cars, their luxuries, so they are not surprised and in Mexico they are.”

A little over two months after announcing the end of his relationship with the singer Belinda, with whom he had a romance that wasted love on social networks, Nodal seems to turn the page definitively, and face his life of luxury in the United States. In Christian’s social networks you can see that he shares the tastes that he gives himself, such as the Cadillac Escalade Sport, in black with leather interiors, valued at 100 thousand dollars. According to what the Mexican singer said, the lack of privacy made him make this decision. Nodal stressed that material goods are a focus of attention in his personal life and that he does not like that.

Your mom’s health

According to speculation, Christian decided to move to the United States, after knowing that his mother was in better health. Let us remember that his mother had been diagnosed with a malignant tumor in the colon, and after the singer took action on the matter and asked for a second opinion, in the second study he no longer appeared. The singer said that it was a bad diagnosis, and commented that his mother is also fine and that he went to the beach to rest and recover completely.