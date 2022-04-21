Entertainment

Why does Christian Nodal move to the United States?

The exponent of regional mexican musicChristian Nodal, surprised all his fans by announcing that he will move to live in The Angels, USA, so you can have the life you want. Through a live video, Nodal answered some questions from his fans. One of his followers questioned him about his move “Aren’t you going to live in Mexico?” He wrote. The interpreter of “Botella after bottle” answered with all sincerity that the situation on Mexican soil seemed difficult to him saying: “it is very complicated to live in Mexico, you cannot have anything to taste.”

