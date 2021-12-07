Why does dad George appear in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza?

In addition to emerging Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman (son of Philip Seymour), Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie, Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson also includes the participation of George DiCaprio, father of the most famous Leonardo Dicaprio.

The dad of the star of Titanic And The Departed is a writer, producer and performance artist who during his career has also worked in the world of underground comics. The story of his participation in the new film by Paul Thomas Anderson emerged from an interview that the director gave to the New York Times in these hours:

“I created an image of a guy who owned a wig shop and was selling these waterbeds, but I couldn’t find a suitable face for the role.“revealed Paul Thomas Anderson.”I kept thinking, ‘Who do I know who looks like this guy?’ And like a bolt from the blue, Leo’s dad came to mind. He was perfect, he is identical to the character I had in mind. So I tracked him down, asked him if he wanted to be a part of the film and he accepted. I explained the script to him and he found it fantastic. He revealed to me: ‘Did Leo tell you I really own a waterbed company?’ It was called Foggy Bottom “. Curiously, Soggy Bottom is the first title of Licorice Pizza, subsequently modified in the course of construction.

We remember that Licorice Pizza has already been hailed as one of the best films of 2021: while waiting to see it in Italy, read the statements by Paul Thomas Anderson on the Marvel films that arrived in cinemas in recent months.