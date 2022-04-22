Why does Dakota Johnson call Antonio Banderas “daddy”? – Movie News

Dakota Johnson has a story that goes back 20 years with Antonio Banderas, star of movies like ‘Pain and Glory’ or ‘Spy Kids’.

Dakota Johnson has just been around Mexico City with Chris Martin, her boyfriend for a couple of years and leader of Coldplay, a British group that has given almost 8 concerts at the Foro Sol. The actress has been at the spotlight thanks to his last participation in The Lost Daughter, the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaalwhich explores the different types of maternity from a feminist perspective.

Johnson grew up from a young age in show business thanks to her mother, Melanie Griffith, one of the most famous actresses in the 70s thanks to the indie thrillers she starred in at the beginning of her career. Hollywood is full of surprises and families of all kinds, one of them being the Griffith-Banderas, a nucleus that was formed after Melanie married the Spanish actor Antonio Banderas in 1996, when little Dakota was only six years old.

Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas a few years ago…



For those who did not know the young actress, who also starred in the remake of Suspiriacontinues to call Antonio Banderas “daddy”, despite the fact that he stopped being his stepfather in 2015, after the divorce between him and Melanie Griffith. This was confirmed by the world when Dakota called him “daddy” in front of the audience at the Hollywood Film Awards gala.

Papi, on behalf of the whole family, we are forever in your debt, we are so proud of you. We love you forever and it is an honor to present you with the Hollywood Film Award for Best Actor.

Dakota Johnson has stated that Antonio Banderas is one of the most important people in her life.



The prize was awarded to Antonio Banderas for his performance in pain and gloryby Pedro Almodovar film that Dakota Johnson described as “the best to date” in her ex-stepfather’s career. After receiving the award, and in his acceptance speech, Banderas declared how happy he was to know that, after so many years, he was still Dakota’s “daddy”.

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas had a daughter together, Stella Banderas, who has a very good relationship with Dakota. “I want to dedicate this to two people I love. One is here, Dakota, for a very simple reason: because you always call me ‘daddy’ and you still call me ‘daddy’ and I love it. You have no idea how much I love you!” I like it!”, finished the actor.