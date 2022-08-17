Why does Danilo Medina not appear in the media?

When asked why the former president of the Republic, Danilo Medina, does not appear before the media, the general secretary of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Charlie Mariotti, assured today that this is always present.

“Danilo is immersed in each of the PLD processes, he has not stopped going out, attending the swearing-ins, the president is present in each of the party activities,” he said.

¨Going out on the streets does not necessarily mean coming to San Martin by force, but it will come, and here there is possibly more convening power than we have in terms of the possibility of the power of knowledge¨, he added.

Mariotti assured that the PLD when it was going to enter the day to day and the dynamics of the ninth congress became a whole process and an exercise of evaluation and self-criticism to improve.

¨The PLD has a great challenge and a great commitment not to repeat vices and mistakes of the past¨.

He also stated that the purple party will not come to power without the spirit of revenge or retaliation.

These statements were offered at the Corripio Communications Group Luncheon.