Why does diabetes develop? This is the function of insulin

The diabetes it develops mainly due to an insufficiency in the secretion of insulin, this substance is produced and stored in the pancreas and is secreted for the sole purpose of stabilizing the sugar levels found in the blood, when it develops diabetes This insulin expulsion is limited, which notably affects the patient’s metabolism.

When a patient is diagnosed with diabetes it is required to supplant or complete the function of insulin, for this reason it is recommended that each patient should have a thorough examination in order to accurately stabilize the secretion of a vital fluid.

The first treatments with insulin were not the expected ones, since they created some side effects in the patients, since the liquid was taken as therapy from other living beings, however, the advances have been remarkable, which increases the safety and effectiveness in these patients currently.

Thanks to medical and technological advances, it is possible that patients who administer insulin can do so in a much easier and more comfortable way, in addition, new tools allow them to more efficiently control glucose levels when eating certain foods.

“Really, the evolution has been remarkable, first the syringe was an alternative, where it was longer than it is today, we now have the pens to administer the various types of this liquid. Insulin microinfusers are the most common where insulin is administered. insulin continuously and automatically, whether to lower glucose or keep these levels controlled throughout the day, this is achieved thanks to technological advances,” said Dr. Leticia Hernández, President of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology (SPED).

In turn, the administration of insulin must be injectable, this so that its functionality is as expected, however, several studies have been carried out that allow this medication to be consumed to facilitate said procedure.

“There are many patients who want insulin to be administered orally, every time they go to the consultation they ask me that question, this is for their comfort and to avoid injection, this is a hope that they do not want to lose, however, still needs several studies for this purpose,” says Dr. Maria del Pilar Chacón, member of the Colombian Association of Diabetes.