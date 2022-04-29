Why does Díaz-Canel announce that Raúl Castro will be in the Plaza on May Day?

Miguel Díaz-Canel said that Raúl Castro will be this Sunday May Day in the Plaza de la Revolución in Havana to attend the parade for International Workers’ Day that the Government organizes after two years of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Twitter profile of the Presidency of the Republic of Cuba, the ruler made the announcement during the closing of the IV plenary session of the Central Committee of the Communist Partyon Wednesday.

“Army General Raúl Castro Ruz will be in the Plaza this May Day for the Workers’ Day parade,” indicated the tweet.

A second message assured that Castro “was aware of the discussions of the IV Plenum,” again according to Díaz-Canel.

“‘The meeting is going very well,’ the Army General considered in his message to the members of the Central Committee,” says the message.

These kinds of announcements can only be understood taking into account the suspicions and rumors about the general’s health, who since his retirement from the position of first secretary of the PCC he has been seen in public on a few occasions.

The most recent appearance of Fidel Castro’s heir occurred last January, when he was seen among those attending the March of the Torches, another massive parade called annually by the authorities in Havana.

In September 2021 he would have attended a ceremony and political act for the 40th anniversary of the Prevention Troops of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), the repressive arm of the Cuban Army. However, on that occasion there were no photos or videos of the youngest of the Castros in the official mediaonly a brief press release and images of the act.

Prior to that, he would have been at a meeting of the PCC leadership in which the massive anti-government protests of July 11 were addressed.

If his new appearance occurs, it would take place days after the PCC violated a norm established by the general before his retirement: that 60 years is the age limit to enter the Political Bureau of the organization.

This, after appointing Army Corps General Ramón Espinosa Martín, 83, as a member of the party leadership.

the official newspaper Granma He pointed out that the members of the Central Committee of the PCC requested “an exception” to include the octogenarian Cuban military man in the leadership of the organization.