Why does disgust turn the stomach?

James Reno50 mins ago
Bad food is said to upset the stomach. An idiom? Not at all: it really happens. The stomach, in fact, usually expands and contracts thanks to the gastric muscles that surround it and that follow a rhythm, thanks to which the food is digested and made to move forward towards the intestine.

Nausea and vomit. But when we see something disgusting and feel nauseous, the rhythm of the stomach jams and the gastric movement as well, to the point that, if we have a profound repulsion for something, it can literally change direction: that is, the stomach can “turn over”, reaching the point to make us throw up.

Some British researchers have come to this conclusion by studying the effects of domperidone, an antiemetic drug that works well as an anti-nausea and anti-vomiting drug precisely because it manages to stabilize the rhythm of the stomach, thus preventing the “course” of food from reversing, even allowing us to succeed. watching that sickening food without retching.

out of sight. Looking away from what is repugnant is in fact our first defense since we are little and the sense of taste begins to form. For this reason, scholars have investigated whether under the effect of domperidone we can at least tolerate the sight. The researchers’ answer is affirmative: thanks to the drug that contributes to the maintenance of a normal gastric rhythm, we can better overcome the disgust of what we look at and that, let’s face it, really sucks us.

