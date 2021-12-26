Why does disgust turn the stomach?

Bad food is said to upset the stomach. An idiom? Not at all: it really happens. The stomach, in fact, usually expands and contracts thanks to the gastric muscles that surround it and that follow a rhythm, thanks to which the food is digested and made to move forward towards the intestine.

Nausea and vomit. But when we see something disgusting and feel nauseous, the rhythm of the stomach jams and the gastric movement as well, to the point that, if we have a profound repulsion for something, it can literally change direction: that is, the stomach can “turn over”, reaching the point to make us throw up.