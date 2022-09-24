why does Dwayne Johnson not appear in the following films?

Why is Agent Luke Hobbs not present in Fast and Furious 9 and is not scheduled to appear in the tenth installment of the franchise? We explain to you.

Arrived in the franchise Fast and Furious in the fifth movie, Dwayne Johnson then camped Agent Luke Hobbs in the next three. He even got a spin-off movie alongside Jason Statham subtitled Hobbs and Shaw. However, the American actor stopped appearing after the eighth feature film and will not be present in the next film scheduled for 2023. But then why this sudden departure from the saga?

Johnson VS. Diesel, the conflict behind the scenes of Fast and Furious

Although Johnson has never said it officially, it seems that his conflict with Vin Diesel in recent years is the reason for his absence from the rest of the franchise. The filming of Fast and Furious 8 apparently did not take place in joy and good humor. In any case, this is what suggests one of the Instagram posts – now deleted – of the interpreter of Hobbs dating from 2016, in which he denounced the toxic behavior of certain male actors on the set.

By the way, if you take a closer look, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson don’t share any scenes in Fast and Furious 8. If since the release of Hobbs and Shaw and the ninth opus things seem to have calmed down between the two actors, tensions resurfaced at the end of 2021. Vin Diesel indeed used an Instagram post to ask Johnson to join them for Fast and Furious 10:

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world is waiting for the Fast 10 finale. As you know, my kids call you Uncle Dwayne at home. […] I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo. […] You have to be there, don’t leave the franchise, you have a vital role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you will rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny”, can we read in part on his message.

The Rock accuses Vin Diesel of using “handling”

And as much to say that this Instagram post was not very well received on the side of The Rock. “I was very surprised by Vin’s last post. I was firm but cordial with my words when I told him that I would always support the cast and would always be happy to see the franchise succeed, but there was no way I would return.”Johnson told CNN in December 2021.

And to add: “Vin’s recent post is just one example of manipulation. I didn’t like how he mixed his kids, as well as the death of Paul Walker, into this post. Leave them out of it”. Dwayne Johnson seems to have turned the page Fast and Furious for good and we must resolve not to see Luke Hobbs again in the next games.

