Why does everyone want to free Britney Spears?

B.ritney Spears, at the top of the charts in the early 2000s, is at the center of a documentary that has just arrived in Italy. And a movement of fans that asks to “save” her from the protection of her father. Here we retrace its history

Britney Spears she was the pop star par excellence, the face on every cover and the girl they all wanted to be (or the one they all hated). At least since it came out in 1998, … Baby one more time. You will remember the video that became iconic and the schoolgirl uniform with pigtails, a little sexy and a little naive: few have had Britney Spears’ impact on the entertainment industry.

In the last year there has been a lot of talk about her, especially due to the complicated story that sees her, at 39, subject to the legal protection of her father Jamie, who in fact manages all her finances. Framing Britney Spears, the documentary produced from New York Times released in America at the beginning of February and now available on Discovery +, it has rekindled the controversy that had already reached the news last July thanks to the social agitation of its fans, when the hashtag #FreeBritney, Britney free, has entered the world trends, including Italy.

But what happened to the pop princess, which during his career has sold nearly 100 million albums worldwide, achieved the top spots on the Billboard 200 chart with 6 different albums, won 8 Grammys and 6 American Music Awards? And, above all, from whom and why do her fans want to free her?

Britney Spears early success

Britney Spears became famous very soon: at 8 he made his first privino and at 11 he was already in the cast of Mickey Mouse Club. Together with her there were other baby stars, such as Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake, with whom as an adult she will have a long and tormented love affair. In 1998 her first album was released, which immediately had a stratospheric success, in spite of those who did not believe her capable. In May 2000 he released Oops!… I did it again, the eagerly awaited second album that will sell 24 million copies worldwide.

Britney Spears at 11 in the cast of Mickey Mouse Club. With her, other baby stars who will be famous: Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake, with whom she will have a troubled relationship.

The break with Justin Timberlake

In 2001, Britney appeared on the stage of the MTV Video Music Awards with a python around her neck and a tiger in her cage, a performance that entered by right in the history of pop music: the innocent girl from Louisiana who sang at the Mickey Mouse Club is now a woman, or so the media portray her, obsessed with her private life to the point of stalking, and marketing machine around her, as the new documentary seems to suggest. Gossip about his relationships is multiplying, especially the one with Justin Timberlake: since they were darlings of the gossip columns, after their breakup the public splits, even if to reread the newspapers of the time there were few who were on Britney’s side.

In 2002 Justin Timberlake publishes Cry Me A River. The video shows a double of his famous ex (much more famous than him, who is trying to build a solo career after leaving his boyband). The text suggests that Timberlake has been betrayed and public opinion doesn’t take long to condemn Britney. But she doesn’t even think about stopping: in 2003 she comes out In the zone, the fourth album, with which becomes the first American female artist to reach the podium of the Billboard 200 with her first 4 albums.

Britney Spears with 2 of the 4 Mtv Awards won in 1999.

Marriage and Divorce

At the MTV Video Music Awards, an appointment that will mark the ups and downs of his career, he exchanges the famous lesbian kiss with Madonna, while its myth, and all that derives from it, continues to consolidate. Singer gets married with the dancer Kevin Federline, with whom he will have 2 children, Sean and Jayden James. After a ramshackle reality show, Britney and Kevin: Chaotic, the two divorced in 2006.

The following year it comes out Blackout, considered by critics to be his best album, but also the one he presents worse on the MTV stage, where he appears visibly confused and weighted: it is the most discussed public collapse ever. You will remember the photos of her, shaved, chasing the paparazzi with an umbrella: a sad image, which was greeted with ridicule and vitriolic comments. A year after that episode, after the first of many admissions to a rehabilitation clinic, Britney passes under the legal protection of her father, because she is considered unable to manage herself.

An image taken from the documentary Framing Britney Spears produced from New York Times (visible now on Discovery +), which tells the rise and fall of the pop star.

Britney under guardianship

Since then, the pop star cannot personally dispose of her finances, cannot drive, cannot make statements or post on social media that have not been approved, he cannot marry or even see his children in the wild without the parent’s permission. Despite this, he continued to release successful albums and collect work experience. Britney, who hasn’t given an interview in years, would have tried several times to re-discuss the terms of protection, but for now the Los Angeles court denied his claims.

Britney’s Instagram profile has become the only place where you can steal something about her, including improvised ballets, painting sessions and home fashion shows. But are they post genuine or piloted?

His career continues to be underpinned by difficult moments: the last one last May, when another hospitalization was announced, but questioned by fans who believe it is yet another exploitation of Jamie Spears, who defended himself by saying that the public is unaware of the real situation.

The Britney’s Instagram profile it has thus become the only place where you can steal something about her, including improvised ballets, painting sessions and home fashion shows: but are these genuine or agreed posts? So it explains #FreeBritney, which, however bizarre sign of the times (a “movement” that wants to “free” a billionaire), had the merit at least of making us analyze how society treats young and pretty girls who are guilty of becoming famous.

Justin Timberlake also gave her an official apology, with those 20 years of delay typical of ex-harassers. In one of the latest photos posted on Instagram you can see her smiling with the 2 teenage children, and in the caption it says: «I’m lucky because my boys are two gentlemen. I must have done something good in my past to have deserved it. ” Whatever the truth, we can only wish her to always be as happy as she seems in that photo.