Why does fibromyalgia affect women more?

Today is World Fibromyalgia Day, which affects at least 3% to 6% of the world’s population.

do you feel that way your whole body hurts all the time,

Tea you wake up tired No matter how much you sleep, and sometimes pain disturbs your sleep?

you think you lack strengthDoes your neck hurt, do your hips bother you, do your knees or elbows “pin”…?

they are all Symptoms of a disease recognized by WHO in 1992 And it is celebrated every 12th May World Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Day, With the aim of raising awareness among people about a disease for which there is no cure, although treatment exists to control the symptoms.

The date of May 12 as World Fibromyalgia Day was chosen in honor of Florence Nightingale, and it is the day this nurse was born, who is considered a pioneer of contemporary professional nursing and who suffered from the disease for decades. Was.

Fibromyalgia: rheumatological disease

Musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, sleep, memory and mood problems. These are some symptoms fibromyalgiaA rheumatological disease that affects more than 2% of people in the world.

According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), 276,000 Spaniards suffer from this diseaseAlthough experts warn that In reality it could be more than a million Of the people.

It is a disease that takes an average of more than six years to diagnose, which is why Dr. Antonio ColladoSpecialist in Rheumatology:

“before this Recurrent pain, even if intermittent, Even though it may be attributed to workload, you should see a doctor to confirm whether it is fibromyalgia or another disease.”

Symptoms add up to generalized pain and fatigue

Persistent pain, which also causes excessive wear and tear, and chronic fatigue are not the only symptoms that characterize this disease. In addition to this musculoskeletal pain, it is usually accompanied by:

Headache

gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea

bloating or constipation

Muscle cramps or numbness.

And all this makes it quite a disabling disease.

“Of the patients we see in primary care, 23% receive some identification of disability through either administrative or judicial channels. This means that Half of people have significant limitations” explains the President of the Spanish Society of Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (SEFIFAC).

Fibromyalgia, a chronic female disease

The data is clear: 90% of people with fibromyalgia are women, Women are not less than seven times more likely than men.

But the scientific community has not yet found the reason, although we know that chronic pain It is more common than those.

Seventy out of every hundred people suffering from chronic pain are women.

Some studies suggest that the reason it is more common in women may be due to serotonin in the brain, which is seven times less than in men.

Hormonal changes or menopause may also be triggers of disease, or accumulation environmental pollutants,

Although attempts have been made to find out why they suffer most from this disease, there is still no explanation.

The risk factors are: To be a woman.

family background.

Chronic pain in a specific area.

Viral or bacterial infection.

As the expert tells this portal:

“We know that women have a nociceptive system (that which produces pain in our bodies) that is more discriminating, discriminating, with a greater capacity for sensitivity… facts that, from a physiological point of view, affect the female sex. Are.”

Fibromyalgia and Depression, Are They Connected?

According to experts, people who have depression or a family history may have a certain predisposition to fibromyalgia but…

“Depression comes later, first as an adaptive disorder following the uncertainty of the disease, and because of its impact from a functional standpoint.”

20% of fibromyalgia patients have severe depression, However, as shown by psychometric measurement questionnaires, 70% have some mood changes, whether in the form of depression or anxiety.

The patient is not able to accept and cope with the disease, which increases its intensity and creates a vicious cycle in which fibromyalgia symptoms increase the feeling of hopelessness. E. Revuelta Everarda, E. Segura Escobarba and J. Paulino Tewark. Doctors at the General Hospital of Ciudad Real

Study published in ‘Depression, Anxiety and Fibromyalgia’ Journal of the Spanish Pen SocietyNotes that “It is closely related to psychological and psychological disordersThe most common are anxiety and depression.”

The authors from the Rheumatology and Psychiatry Service of the Ciudad Real Hospital emphasize that “this relationship may be coincidental, comorbid (two or more diseases at the same time) or secondary.”

“These psychopsychological changes cause a state of despair in which the patient He is not able to accept and cope with the illness, which increases its intensity and creates a vicious cycle in which he becomes trapped.Fibromyalgia symptoms increase feelings of hopelessness, “And that worsens psychiatric changes, and hinders resolution and coping with fibromyalgia.”

And among the reasons for the appearance of depressive symptoms we can consider:

The time between the appearance of symptoms and diagnosis by a doctor.

The difficulties this disease creates in daily life.

How is fibromyalgia treated?

There is no standard treatment for fibromyalgia patients, as it will depend on the symptoms and characteristics of each person. The aim is to try to control the symptoms of this chronic disease while trying to avoid side effects.

first column to cure this disease Medicines that work to reduce pain transmission mechanisms,

They are not analgesics, “and are indicated for neuropathic pain (a neurological disorder caused by the existence of a damaged nerve) and chronic pain (pain that persists for more than three months).”

However, it is not effective on all patients. “About Half of people see some improvement in symptomsThis treatment barely works in 40% of fibromyalgia cases, either partial or major,” says Dr. Collado.

Physical activity is essential to treat fibromyalgia, always under medical supervision.

In these cases, opioids and/or morphants may be used, although their use over time “may lead to increased pain.”

second column Is cognitive behavioral therapyTo modify factors that are predisposing to the disease, such as persistent activity or inflammatory patterns.

“If it has also caused depression, it should also be treated with pharmacology indicated for this mental health disorder.”

The Spanish Society of Rheumatology (SER) establishes dietary guidelines for fibromyalgia patients: Follow a varied diet, preferably Mediterranean, “which involves eating everything in moderation.”

Choose fish over meat, “although it’s important to eat both.”

Use olive oil in food, although in moderation due to its calorie content.

Consumption of milk and its products.

Avoid consumption of alcoholic beverages.

and the third and last column aims to reduce the consequences of this rheumatological disease Physical exercise,

“This is fundamental. It produces neuroplastic and neurological changes that are very important to help control pain and improve physical condition,” he emphasizes.

This routine should be individualized, supervised by an expert and, if possible, in a group.

Therefore, there is no cure for fibromyalgia, but there are medications that can help control all the symptoms it causes.