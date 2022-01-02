Why does gas increase? Major explorations on stand-by: discoveries at their lowest in 75 years

Listen to the audio version of the article

Why does gas increase? Simple. Investing in oil and gas research and spending to keep wells and platforms running is not rewarding, investment funds slip, ecologists protest, citizens grumble, CEO bonuses fade, politicians snort and corporate image tarnishes. Better to invest in solar panels in Norway or trees planted in the Amazon.

Thus in 2021 investments in the world stop to look for oil and methane, or to continue operating the fields that already exist. In 2021, analysts from Rystad Energy report, fields of just 4.7 billion barrels were discovered in the world between crude oil and gas. The lowest level ever recorded since 1946, that is, since the world was still enveloped in the ashes of the most devastating war in history.

For comparison, approximately 10-15 billion barrels of crude oil and gas are generally searched each year.

If we do not invest in the maintenance of already active fields – in the world just 145 billion in 2020, mid-2014 – the production of the field slows down gradually and about 7% less is extracted every year.

In Italy paralyzed fields

Italy has fields, with current reserves it could extract 10-15 billion cubic meters of gas a year for a decade, but for years it has decided to paralyze its past, current and future fields and without maintenance it still manages to do worse than that -7% per year.