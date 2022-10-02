Why does intimate desire decrease in women and is it a sign of a problem?

Is it wrong to have a under intimate desire? The actress drew Barrymore is known for speaking openly about the problems she faces or experienced as a child and this week revealed that he can spend months without the need for intimacy.

This he said on his television program The Drew Barrymore Show. “What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a long time? expressed to his audience when talking about a comment actor Andrew Garfield made about being celibate for six months to film the movie Silence (2016).

The actress emphasized that she can refrain from intimacy for years, and that she has no problem with it.

Photo: iStock

Barrymore has been married three times and is the mother of two children, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 8. She split from her last husband Will Kopelman in 2016 and in various interviews she has spoken about how she is not interested in rushing into a new relationship.

Is it bad to have low intimate desire? Do I have a problem?

As Drew Barrymore put it, many women have a drop in intimate desire or sexual desire, especially over the years, and it is not bad, nor does it have to be a problem.

According to the Mayo Clinic, sexual desire fluctuates over the years and this can lead to no interest in any type of sexual activity, including masturbation, or to rarely or never having sexual fantasies or thoughts.

In women many times this drop in desire occurs at certain stages of changefor example, in pregnancy or menopause, but there are also other causes.

Photo: iStock

The UK National Health System (NHS) lists the most common factors.

-Take birth control pills

-Hormonal changes (such as thyroid problems).

-Just being a mother, because you are tired, stressed and it is normal not to feel sexy.

-Body image or changes in weight.

-Stress, anxiety and depression. Yes, all these emotional problems reduce intimate desire.

-Take medicine for depression or high blood pressure.

In that sense, the drop in sexual desire can be the warning sign of an undiagnosed disease such as thyroid problems, diabetes or hypertension.

Should I see a doctor?

Yes, if you suspect that you may have an undiagnosed disease such as those mentioned above.

Having little intimate desire it can represent a problem with the couple, although it is not necessarily bad for the person. According to the Mayo Clinic if this is concerning or causes emotional problems then a doctor should be consulted.

According to clinical psychologist Janet Brito in an article for Medical News Today the doctor can support the treatment to increase sexual desire, but there are also several effective natural methods.

Among them:

-Learn to better manage anxiety

-Improve the quality of your relationship

-Sleep better

-Have a nutritious diet

-Exercise regularly

-Maintain a healthy weight

-Give up smoking