Why does Jessica Chastain support the actors’ strike?

jessica chastain has been one of The most vocal person in the actors’ strike in Hollywood

has been one of One of the biggest demands of the strike is Equal remuneration for movie and series streaming royalties and other platforms.

and other platforms. jessica chastain turns out to be most of his life depended on royalty resulted from your participation in television seriesNo.

jessica chastain She is one of the most recognized actresses in the Hollywood medium. well after winning Great awards like Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe, Among the many other nominations that have graced her career, the actress’ impact has been no minimum.

Although recentlyE Chastain reveals her career wasn’t always like this And that’s before her theatrical debut—which she made in 2008 at age 31—, Dependent almost entirely on royalties from smaller television projects in which he participated, which is one of the most important points of the current conversation between actors from SAG and the Producers Alliance.

Image: Javier Etzareta | efe

Was Jessica Chastain dependent on TV royalty?

During an interview with the LA Times, Jessica Chastain stresses the importance What SAG-Affiliated Actors Are Constantly Struggling For their demands in the current strike facing Hollywood.

“I know actors can’t give up” The actress explained, adding that in order to reach the points sought by the Producers Alliance, future projects would also include scanning actors to replicate them with artificial intelligence. Various star actors and extras would “present their careers on a silver platter.”

It has been revealed recently addition to the Marvel series, wandavisionwere submitted to the process, with which Your image can be placed inside other series and movies without compensation Some. Now, Chastain highlights such technology as a major problem for the industry.Especially for actors who are just starting their career and who will get less opportunities for such strategies.

Regarding her start in the middle, Jessica Chastain recalled the time she drove a car in Los Angeles that almost broke down, reading for every role I got in the industry, And Depending on the royalties from making the pilot for the series -many of which were not approved dark Shadows, or guest starring on a show like law and order.

“I don’t know where I would be today if I didn’t get the rest of the money” Underlining her interest, the actress said that the point would be resolved in the next talks SAG, WGA and Producers Allianceokay, via streaming, The payment of artists has been badly affected.

Image: Gilbert Flores/Variety Via Deadline

Have auditions changed a lot in Hollywood?

In addition to royalty and opportunitiesand “debut in series and movies”. through casual roles, Jessica Chastain defends another cause, too For which the actors union has gone on strike: Looking to get back an in-person audition And again not through self-recorded video.

“A casting director told in an article that he remembered seeing me come into an audition after 5 people, and I was sweating and everything was a mess, but I did a great job” The actress said, if the director had not given her the feedback, she would not have been able to improve her performance in future.

However, the response has just stopped audition dynamics where actors film themselves and they send that to video agencies and casting directors who, in their opinion, “It holds back many new artists and ultimately discourages talented people from stepping forward.”

On the other hand, Jessica Chastain also said that there have been positive changes in the industry, because he considers many of these situations “ridiculous” actresses had to go through to get important roles.

“There are so many situations that I think about today that make me say, What is the point? Luckily I have never been attacked during auditions but there have been occasions where I have been asked to go to a hotel to audition alone with the director and he used to hold the camera during the audition. Or sometimes you had to act out highly erotic scenes, speak in a seductive manner, but the person reading the equivalent was not an actor or a reader, it was the director himself. Now I think about it and I say, how did we let this happen? Jessica Chastain, LA Times

Image: Charlie Gray | A Doll’s House via Theater Guide NY

Do Hollywood Actors Have No Voice?

jessica chastain indicated to be fast dense characters selected where eligible to avoid auditions just sexual objects decision that prompted him to test roles in tapes most violent year And miss sloaneHe was widely appreciated for both.

However, he stressed that such elections create other problems as well. directors were “afraid” to work with him, The opinions he gave about his characters and how they should act in their own way, as well as the genre of roles he began to choose.

“I remember Val Kilmer once went to Juilliard and said that Hollywood is not unimaginable, it’s anti-imaginative.” The actress remarked that once the industry “They see you in a character, they assume you are that person in some way.”

For this reason, Chastain indicated that there had come a moment in her career He was singled out as someone who was “difficult to work with”. because the directors considered that “He was talking a lot rather than just reaching out and following directions.”