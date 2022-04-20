Why does Kim Kardashian want to sue Roblox?

The famous Kardashian family show is back, and Kim already wants to sue Roblox from the very first episode. What happened ?

If we don’t usually talk to you about reality TV, this very select world sometimes rubs shoulders with other areas that are a little more geek, in particular that of video games. This is the case of this case which opposes Kim Kardashian to the company Roblox, creator of the eponymous game. The most informed already know it, the famous emission baptized Keeping up with the Kardashians has been back on our screens for only a few days.

Only then, from the first episode, one of the family members encounters a major problem with the infamous video game company. Indeed, while Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint, plays on Roblox, he tells his mother about an experience centered around a so-called “new sextape” of the star. She was particularly identifiable since she used an image of the latter crying, a photo that had made the rounds of the internet a few years ago.

Child safety on Roblox still questioned

If Kim Kardashian’s notoriety is known to practically all adults, it goes without saying that children should not have access to this kind of content, especially on a free game that is aimed particularly at young audiences. Roblox is not known for its great rigor in terms of security on its platform and is already facing numerous accusations, in particular on the exploitation of children.

In the episode, the businesswoman says she wants to sue Roblox for its lack of response to content deemed “inappropriate”. In fact, there is no evidence that obscene images have been posted on the platform, but the use of Kim Kardashian’s image in connection with sexual content may be enough to file a complaint. The company nevertheless reacted rather quickly to the case:

“The referenced video has never been available on our platform – we have strict moderation and policies to protect our community, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind that violates our Community Guidelines.

The text reference to the video that bypassed our filters was quickly removed and was fortunately only visible to an extremely small number of people on the platform. We also quickly removed the associated experience and banned the community developer involved in the incident.”

For her part, Kim Kardashian has not yet expressed herself on the follow-up she wishes to give to the case. However, in the program, she states: “The last thing I want as a mother is for my past to be brought up twenty years later.“