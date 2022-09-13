Why does King Carlos III have red and swollen fingers?
LONDON ENGLAND.-The new king of England, Charles IIIcontinues to give what to talk about after netizens began to publish videos questioning the state of health of the new monarch.
And it is that in the clips, which are already viral on TikTok and Instagram, you can see that the fingers of the eldest son of Isabel II They are very red and swollen.
It should be said that the British monarchy keeps the health of its members secret, especially the new king, so it is unknown, so far, what is the condition of Carlos III.
However, according to Dr. Gareth Nye, senior lecturer at the University of Chester, there can be “a lot of conditions” that cause swollen fingers, but it is most likely due to edema or retention of fluid. liquids, as collected dailystar.
“Edema is a condition in which the body begins to retain fluids in the extremities, usually in the legs and ankles, but also in the fingers, which causes them to swell,” says the doctor.
“It is a common condition and mainly affects people over 65 years of age, since the ability to control fluids is restricted,” he adds.
In addition, there are other possible causes, among which arthritis stands out. “Another common condition in those over 60. It often affects three main areas of the hand: the thumb joint or any of the finger joints.”
The specialist assured that despite being a visible condition, it is far from being a serious health problem for Carlos III.
For the specialist Alejandro Macías, another of the causes of the swelling in the hands of the king could be due to a failure of the liver, the kidneys or the heart.