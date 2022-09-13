Why does King Carlos III have red and swollen fingers?

LONDON ENGLAND.-The new king of England, Charles IIIcontinues to give what to talk about after netizens began to publish videos questioning the state of health of the new monarch.

And it is that in the clips, which are already viral on TikTok and Instagram, you can see that the fingers of the eldest son of Isabel II They are very red and swollen.

It should be said that the British monarchy keeps the health of its members secret, especially the new king, so it is unknown, so far, what is the condition of Carlos III.

READ: These were the records that Queen Elizabeth II achieved on the British throne

However, according to Dr. Gareth Nye, senior lecturer at the University of Chester, there can be “a lot of conditions” that cause swollen fingers, but it is most likely due to edema or retention of fluid. liquids, as collected dailystar.