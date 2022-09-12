Why does Leonardo DiCaprio dump his girlfriends before their 25th birthday?

Partner Mature women with much younger men and vice versa: why are they still seen as ‘cradle robbers’ and men as ‘silver foxes’?

Amber Valletta, Eva Herzigova, Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Aferdita Dreshaj, Camila Morrone… Until now, we had already noticed that Leonardo DiCaprio likes tall, statuesque women with great hair and, if possible, blondes (very blonde) and with light eyes (if possible, green). Since the bombing of ‘Titanic’, the actor stopped walking the red carpets holding hands with his mother, Irmelin DiCaprio, to do so with an army of clone brides (one by one of course) of paralyzing beauty and quite young .

At first, the truth, the age data did not attract too much attention because DiCaprio, in addition to having the face of a child, practically was. Over the decades, however, the stubborn predilection of the interpreterwho will turn 48 on November 11, for the twenties began to be ‘striking’ (which is not surprising).

“Normal. Who doesn’t like a 20-year-old girl with perfect measurements?” Many will think. And they may not be wrong, but the disturbing thing is not that Leo likes them younger, but the curse that seems to fall on all of his relationships from the very moment they begin. “Before the bride turns 25, the couple will break up“. A prophecy that the model Camila Morrone has just experienced in her flesh, the one who was his girlfriend until, last June, she caressed that quarter of a century that gives the actor so much fear.

What happens to Leo and others who, like him, spend their lives chaining relationships with a pre-established expiration date? Do they act like this for pure fear of compromise? “In part yes, it may be to avoid commitment. Let’s just say that sometimes and unconsciously, the generational distance means that, at first, the couple can work, but later, when it comes to projecting themselves in time, being in different evolutionary stages of life, the relationship begins to get a little more complicated. Or sometimes we choose consciously the fact of relating to people who can become “harmless” when it comes to projecting ourselves in time, knowing that the relationship can hardly progress beyond a certain period, for example”, explains Sebastián Girona, a psychologist specializing in bonds of partner.

But does this also happen in real life or only in Hollywood? “I think so, that many people can do this, but I suspect that, in addition, there is a different or complementary motivation. To the fear of commitment, another no less important argument can be added: the fight against the passage of time. Somehow, if I hang out with people younger than me, I force myself to try to be physically fit. That can keep me young or give me the fantasy that I stay young. Also that, in this fight against the passage of time, I am winning or, at least, I am leading the fight in the best possible way,” says Girona.

The subject brings them to them because what is at stake is something as delicate as feelings. Knowing that inevitably he will leave ‘corpses’ on his wayAre there really people who rationally or irrationally pair up with people they know they’re not going anywhere with? Why? “Let’s say there are people ‘harmless’ compared to others that could be more ‘dangerous’ (in quotes all this). if what i want avoiding is building a relationship, someone who is much younger than me can end up being ‘harmless’ or a little ‘dangerous’ in that sense, since they are in another stage of life. Maybe it’s not what he’s looking for; perhaps different things happen to what happens to me… If I pair up with a person who, more or less, has the same interests as me and who wants to build something, they are going to ask me for different things, I leave to demand otherwise and, therefore, it will end up being more ‘dangerous’ from that point of view”.

So far, all clear. But the question is: can we choose who we fall in love with so calculatingly? “I think that We don’t choose who we fall in love with. I believe that, sometimes, it is more instinctive or more instinctive who catches our attention and who does not. Now, just as I say this, I say the other: I can also have the project of falling in love with people who are not going to bring me complications. Perhaps what would guide me in this sense is not who I fall in love with, but the fact that I fall in love with this group of people who, in some way, are more ‘harmless’ to me, and who, furthermore, as if that were not enough, It helps me fight against the passage of time, which of course is a war that we all, with greater or lesser intensity, will fight”, concludes this psychologist.

Fear of commitment, strange elixir of youth… Whatever his reasons, DiCaprio seems to have it clear and his future girlfriends had better keep it that way.