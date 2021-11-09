Why does miming fasting help cure breast cancer?

A severe calorie restriction, low protein levels, low sugar and lots of good fats, especially from olive oil and dried fruit. These are the main features of the fasting-mimicking diet, that diet that in research laboratories is proving to be more and more one valid cancer therapy.

Fasting-mimicking diet and breast cancer

In particular, against cancer al triple negative sine, the most difficult form of breast cancer to cure because it lacks the targets against which the most effective treatments are generally directed. A recent study published in Cell Metabolism, conducted by the University of Milan, Ifom and the National Cancer Institute on about 400 patients under treatment with the coordination of the scientist Valter Longo, director of the California Institute of Longevity.

Why can mimic fasting cure cancer?

The fasting-mimicking diet can represent a valid ally because the calorie restriction he’s able to slow down there tumor growth And reduce the size of the tumor mass. The results were obtained with test tube experiments, on laboratory animals and with the analyzes relating to the data of the 400 patients treated at the Cancer Institute. Those with lower blood glucose levels (induced by calorie restriction) had a better prognosis.

In addition, the strict diet, depriving the stamina cells tumors of glucose, it forces them to uncover activating alternative survival mechanisms that can be affected by specific drugs. And some stem cells fuel the growth of the tumor and are the main cause of resistance to treatments and relapses.

Cell regeneration

After five days of mime-fasting, in fact, the cells of various organs regenerate and those of the immune system begin to reciprocate and redistribute themselves. In practice, many of the damaged or already diseased cells die. As the hematopoietic stem cells are activated and when the body returns to eat they give life to new immune and stem cells. Basically, there is a kind of cell regeneration and renewal. According to the researchers, this strategy could also prove effective against other cancers.

More mimic-fasting, less drug resistance

“It is iIt is important to deepen and understand the potential of this combination, diet plus therapy, because in mice it even managed to have curative effects ” Valter Longo explained to us in our last interview. “I’m confident. For now, we have had the best evidence on men from women with breast cancer. In who did six to eight cycles of mime-fasting during as many courses of chemotherapy, the percentage of drug resistant patients it went down five times“.

