Why does my smartphone battery drain so fast? | Technology

It has happened to all of us at some point to experience that the autonomy of our smartphone is not the same as when we bought it. This can be due to many factors, so we will try to analyze them and provide the appropriate solutions in order to make the battery of our terminal shine again.

It may be that at this time the battery of your smartphone is used up faster than it should, something that can happen for various reasons.

It is not normal for a smartphone to work correctly in terms of autonomy and after a reasonable time it is a real odyssey to be able to reach the end of a day, we no longer say a full day.

For those who are mired in this problem, we are going to try to analyze what the causes may be and find possible solutions, so that autonomy returns to being as close to its optimal moment as possible.

Causes of battery drain:

can be the screen

It is clear that the screen is the one that consumes the most in any type of smartphone, since we are talking about large panels, with powerful brightness and with qualities that need the battery to be able to function.

This does not mean that it is normal excessive consumption by our panel or that our screen goes from having a normal consumption to a totally exorbitant one.

To know what the consumption of the different parts of our smartphone is, we must perform these steps:

We open the Settings of the telephone.

of the telephone. We select Battery.

we touch on Battery usage .

. Now we must expand where it says System usage in the last 24 hours.

In this way we will know what the real cost of the screen is, which will always be the one who consumes the most, but if we see that the loss of battery due to the panel is excessive, that is when we must take action.

This is what we could do to minimize this expense:

less brightness : We should lower the brightness of the screen to a point that is comfortable for us to work with the mobile, instead of always taking it to the maximum.

: We should lower the brightness of the screen to a point that is comfortable for us to work with the mobile, instead of always taking it to the maximum. Reduce refresh rate : something that will lead to a much lower consumption of the screen is to reduce its refresh rate or set it to variable if our smartphone has that possibility. For consumption, it is best to leave it at 60 Hz.

: something that will lead to a much lower consumption of the screen is to reduce its refresh rate or set it to variable if our smartphone has that possibility. For consumption, it is best to leave it at 60 Hz. auto lock : the best thing would be to have the minimum time on the screen from when we turn it off until it locks, so this automatic system, which we all use, should be at most 30 seconds.

: the best thing would be to have the minimum time on the screen from when we turn it off until it locks, so this automatic system, which we all use, should be at most 30 seconds. Animated wallpaper : if you have an animated wallpaper or with some kind of effect, get rid of it, they consume too much.

: if you have an animated wallpaper or with some kind of effect, get rid of it, they consume too much. Black background: If you have an OLED type screen, it is best to have a black background, as this way the panel will be able to turn off most of the pixels.

lack of coverage

If we are for a long time and continuously for many days in areas where we do not have coverage, this is a reliable cause of high battery consumption.

Naps often in a dead zonesuch as a rural area, a building with a bad signal or in areas where coverage comes and goes constantly, the terminal will always be trying to get a signal, so this continuous reading to find a tower without getting it will be a real battery feeder .

You can fix it in the following ways:

Change operator : If this problem is excessively persistent, it is best to change to another telephone company that can give you the service you need.

: If this problem is excessively persistent, it is best to change to another telephone company that can give you the service you need. Airplane mode : to ensure that we do not spend a lot of battery when we do not have coverage for a long time, it is best to put the airplane mode so that the mobile is not constantly searching for a network.

: to ensure that we do not spend a lot of battery when we do not have coverage for a long time, it is best to put the airplane mode so that the mobile is not constantly searching for a network. Repeaters: if we are somewhere where we can do it, putting signal repeaters to try to get the coverage to arrive and thus our mobile does not spend so much, it can be a brilliant idea.

mobile applications

We must be very attentive to the applications that we have on the mobile, since many of them can cause the battery to discharge quickly, either because it stays in the background working or because it is activated when certain conditions are met.

This can mean that in the end we have a good number of apps working, which will not only reduce autonomy, but will also cause less fluidity on the mobile.

We can try to fix it somehow:

remove apps : the best thing is to eliminate all those applications that we do not use, since it does not make sense that they are occupying memory and that they can be connected.

: the best thing is to eliminate all those applications that we do not use, since it does not make sense that they are occupying memory and that they can be connected. Background : If you notice that an application is running in the background continuously, it is best to limit its operation. For them we must go to Settings> Applications> Select the application> Advanced> Battery> Restricted.

: If you notice that an application is running in the background continuously, it is best to limit its operation. For them we must go to Settings> Applications> Select the application> Advanced> Battery> Restricted. close apps: It is best to close the applications that are in the background. For that, we already know that there is a way to do it in Android that varies depending on the phone. But it may be the case that one of those apps does not close, so we must be the ones to do it through Settings> Applications> Select the application> Force stop.

Other problems

There may be other problems that are not so specific or others that are even a little strange because they do not occur as frequently as the ones we have just told you about.

For that you have to see one by one to try to find a solution to each problem.

mobile years : in this sense we can do little except buy a new one. That is, if our mobile is many years old and the battery lasts less and less, it is something that is fairly normal, especially if it has been a terminal that has been demanded a lot.

: in this sense we can do little except buy a new one. That is, if our mobile is many years old and the battery lasts less and less, it is something that is fairly normal, especially if it has been a terminal that has been demanded a lot. change battery : obviously the battery drain can also come from a fault in it, so the solution is to change it, something that should be done by a professional or someone with knowledge. It’s advice.

: obviously the battery drain can also come from a fault in it, so the solution is to change it, something that should be done by a professional or someone with knowledge. It’s advice. GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth : depending on how long each of them is used and especially if they are active without being used, they can be key to the battery lasting more or less. It would be convenient to manage them so that our autonomy would be greater.

: depending on how long each of them is used and especially if they are active without being used, they can be key to the battery lasting more or less. It would be convenient to manage them so that our autonomy would be greater. 5G : It is proven that 5G networks use more battery, but it is not a stunning problem, although it is a fact that you should know.

: It is proven that 5G networks use more battery, but it is not a stunning problem, although it is a fact that you should know. temperatures : excessively low temperatures can significantly affect the mobile battery. Lower temperatures significantly affect battery life. If this fact occurs, it is best that the phone is never out in the open for a long time, keep it close to us or in a safe place, out of extreme cold.

: excessively low temperatures can significantly affect the mobile battery. Lower temperatures significantly affect battery life. If this fact occurs, it is best that the phone is never out in the open for a long time, keep it close to us or in a safe place, out of extreme cold. updates : It is something that can solve battery problems, since sometimes they can be caused by poor management of the operating system itself.

: It is something that can solve battery problems, since sometimes they can be caused by poor management of the operating system itself. Charger: having a quality charger or the phone’s own is a guarantee of battery care, something that, let’s say, “white label” chargers do not guarantee.

With everything that we have told you, you will already know the main reasons why a mobile phone can stay if it battery too quickly and try to solve it in the best possible way.

