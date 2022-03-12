Why does Nevada require meningitis vaccinations for 12th graders?

This note was translated into Spanish and edited for clarity from a English Version.

Starting next school year, Nevada students will be required to be vaccinated against the deadly disease known as meningitis before they start 12th grade; the foregoing as an expansion of the immunization requirement that already applies to prospective seventh graders.

The requirement, which will take effect after June 30, 2022, applies to all public, private and charter schools in Nevada, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.

Federal officials recommend two doses of the meningococcal vaccine, also called MenACWY, to achieve complete protection; with the first dose given at age 11 or 12 and a booster dose at age 16.

Nevada also requires six vaccinations before entering kindergarten and two vaccinations for high school students, including MenACWY. Students who did not receive it prior to this new requirement will only need to receive one dose, a health department spokesperson said.

The Nevada Independent contacted Kristy Zigenis, administrator of the Nevada State Immunization Program, for more information about the new meningitis vaccine requirement.

Why is this new vaccination requirement being added now?

Vaccination is the best way to prevent meningococcal disease.

Nevada implemented a requirement that children entering seventh grade in the 2017-2018 school year receive one dose of the MenACWY vaccine. This new requirement applies concurrently with those same students receiving their booster now that they are entering their senior year of high school.

Preteens and teens are vaccinated at these ages to ensure they are protected when they are most at risk of exposure to and infection with meningococcal disease.

What does the vaccine protect against?

Meningococcal disease is serious, life-threatening, and caused by bacteria that infect the bloodstream (bacteremia or septicemia) and the brain and spinal cord (meningitis). The disease is spread from person to person through respiratory secretions such as saliva, kisses, or coughs.

The disease spreads easily during close or prolonged contact, especially among those who share rooms or live in the same household. Anyone is susceptible to meningococcal disease; however, adolescents and young adults are at higher risk of infection.

Even when treated, meningococcal disease kills 10 to 15 people out of every 100 infected. And of those who survive, about 10 to 20 out of 100 will suffer hearing loss, brain damage, amputations, nervous system problems, or severe scarring from skin grafts.

Are there side effects?

Some people experience them mildly and can include muscle pain, headaches, and fatigue. They usually pass in one or two days.

What is the typical cost of the vaccine? Is it widely available in Nevada doctors’ offices or health care facilities?

Most private insurance companies cover the price. The The Vaccines for Children Program (VFC) covers the cost of this vaccine for eligible children and youth under 19 years of age. The vaccine is available through primary care providers, local pharmacies, health districts, and Federally Qualified Health Centers.

Will there be exceptions to this requirement?Nevada law allows parents or guardians to obtain an exemption from this mandate if a child cannot be vaccinated due to a medical condition requiring a doctor’s signature, or if the immunizations are contrary to the religious beliefs of the parents or tutors. Waiver requests must be submitted on a form found here and will be reviewed at the school district level.