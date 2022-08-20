Why does nobody want Cristiano Ronaldo?

What’s next after this ad

Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Atlético and Real Madrid, and now Borussia Dortmund, everyone refused to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo. Even OM do not want it despite the desire of the supporters. The Portuguese has been trying to leave Manchester United for a month and a half, in vain, to play in the Champions League. Despite all the efforts on his part to put himself on the sidelines of the Red Devils locker room, and those of his agent to find him a base, no one wants the Portuguese star. Despite his undeniable talent and track record. A question comes to mind. Why ?

“I love this player, it’s certainly a lovely idea to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact between the people involved. That’s why we have to stop talking about it.”, said Hans-Joachim Watzke yesterday. To understand the turn of phrase of the president of the BVB, one could translate it as: “I would very much like to have CR7, but not in my club.” This is the paradox that the 37-year-old striker is experiencing. He’s a global icon, one of the greatest of all time, but bringing him to his club right now feels more like a poisoned gift.

Ronaldo guarantees goals, but more necessarily success

There is already the question of age which is essential. “Cristiano? Once again ?”, replied Florentino Pérez to Real fans a few days ago. The talent may make fun of the weight of the years, the fact remains that the Portuguese will celebrate his 38th birthday next February. We do not prepare the future with that. Some clubs, like Borussia Dortmund, don’t usually take such experienced players. The salary criterion is also a dimension that cannot be escaped. A transfer from Ronaldo is now available to most top division clubs, but the star’s salary currently stands at €29 million net per year. Obviously, this skims a lot of candidates.

From a sporting point of view, there may be some consistency in recruiting him. Last season, he scored 24 goals in all competitions in 38 games for United. Finding a place for it in a collective is, on the other hand, a more complex thing. Solskjaer then Rangnick and now Ten Hag can testify to this. Ronaldo no longer runs as before. He no longer has this devastating speed and when his team does not have the ball, he is unable, even reluctant to accompany the collective pressing. And then his goals do not guarantee success. MU finished 6th in the Premier League last year. Juventus lost Serie A for the first time in 9 years in 2021 despite scoring 29 goals.

A limited marketing contribution

Attracting social media star Ronaldo would provide a huge spotlight on a club. The communication and marketing department would surely be delighted, but it’s very meager. This would certainly boost jersey sales, and again. A club only receives a small percentage of each product sold, as explained Picture. It’s very meager all the same, just like the effect on the filling rate. Spectators would come to the stadium in large numbers, but most of the clubs mentioned at the start of the article do not need the top scorer in the history of the C1 to play sold out. So where to go? Who wants him?