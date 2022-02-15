Why does Putin want to invade Ukraine? The real goals that the Russian leader hopes to achieve

It’s all a matter of point of view. From Washington, Russian military pressure around theUkraine is seen as the fruit of the newfound protagonism of Putin on the world stage: from the invasion of Georgia in 2008 to the bombing rescue of the regime of Assad in Syria in 2015, from support to the general Haftar in Libya to the military presence in the sub-Saharan belt in Africa in order to regain influence where the French are retreating.

The Mediterranean

But if for the Americans the center of foreign policy is in the Pacific, for the Russia Europe and the Mediterranean remain fundamental for the construction of national security. And so Putin pulled the good dress of national pride out of the dusty closets of history and ended the habituation to the expansion of the EU and NATO towards the East. progressive expansion, in 2013 the situation had changed, Moscow was again strong enough to say enough to enlargement ». Witness of this transformation is Cesare Ragaglini, ambassador of Italy to Moscow from 2013 to 2017. “The EU – he says – with its eastern partnership had tried to wrest Kiev from Russian influence with the association with the EU, preparatory to entry in NATO: a scheme that worked for Poland, Hungary, the Baltics … Countries that saw joining the Union as an opportunity for development, but for which entry into NATO was much more: the guarantee of their safety. And therefore they still look more to Washington than to Brussels today ”. But Ukraine is not comparable to the Baltics. «His economic, political, social, family, cultural and religious relations with Russia are inextricable, the tear would not have been painless. So, when it came to signing the agreement with the EU, the pro-Russian Ukrainian leader Yanukovych backed down: it was Italy that warned the allies and urged a Plan B. The European Commission replied that either Yanukovych signed or skip everything. So it was. The Ukrainians took to the streets, European commissioners and ministers arrived in Kiev, a mediation was finally signed. The same night the government buildings were attacked and the Russians, at that point, decided to “secure” Crimea, which not only historically belongs to Russia but whose inhabitants are 80 per cent Russians ».

The revolt

And the revolt in the Donbass started up to the Minsk agreements. What do the Russians want by “surrounding” Ukraine today? First, to avoid joining NATO. No country can join the Alliance if there is a military conflict within it. Furthermore, Putin tries to accelerate the process that will have to bring him and Biden to sit at the same table to renegotiate the INF treaty concerning the non-proliferation in Europe of theater ballistic missiles, medium range nuclear weapons. And perhaps address the issue of Cruise from air or naval carriers. Furthermore, Putin intends to ensure the neutrality of Ukraine in general, which is nevertheless a sovereign and democratic state. He still believes in the politics of the areas of influence and in this “he is no different from a Tsar or a secretary of the Communist Party”. In short, it’s Russia, baby. It’s not just Putin. And then, or perhaps earlier, an economic theme symbolized by the United States’ strenuous opposition to the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The US agrees that the European Union no longer depends so much on Russian gas, even to sell precisely, more expensive, just as Russia has every interest in creating turmoil in the field of NATO countries, distancing the US above all from Germany.

Internal politics

“The factors of American internal politics also count – says Ragaglini – that is Biden’s drastic fall in the polls, the attempt to nail Europeans to Atlantic solidarity even when there are no serious threats, the rivalry with Russia indicated as an aggressor country when a Russian attack would damage Moscow, which would lose the European hard currency ». But it is also true that the democratic “contagion” of the ex-Soviet world with an increasingly western Ukraine would in itself be a threat to Putin’s regime. Who now, to gain more charisma at home, could march on Mariupol, on the Sea of ​​Azov, to give continuity to Crimea and Donbass. Of course, in the event of a conflict, in addition to Russia and Ukraine, it would be countries such as Germany and Italy first of all.