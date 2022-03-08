Why does Scarlett Johansson hide when she is pregnant?

Scarlett Johansson Why does she hide when she is expecting a baby?

Finally, the famous actress Scarlett Johansson has made known her vision of motherhood in an interview she offered to the magazine “Vanity Fair”, because she has never been seen when she is pregnant.

The truth is that for many women, disclosing their pregnancy it is a way to share with your loved ones the happiness of welcoming a baby into the family.

However, there are those who, on the contrary, what they least look for is the spotlight, and one of them is Scarlett Johansson.

It is worth mentioning that the Hollywood actress was nominated twice for the Oscars in its 2020 edition for two different films.

Marriage Story”, in the “Best Actress” category; and “Jojo Rabbit”, in the “Best Supporting Actress” category, has established a practice every time she gets pregnant, and that is to disappear from the media spotlight.

In fact, she did it during her first pregnancy, in which she brought her daughter Rose Dorothy into the world, the fruit of her marriage to Romain Dauriac, and who was born in September 2014.

And during her second pregnancy, in which she had her son Cosmo Just with her current husband, Colin Just, and whom she welcomed in August 2021.

I have been very protective of both of my pregnancies. I wanted to have my own feelings about the changes in my body without other people telling me how they saw me, whether they thought it was positive or negative,” Scarlett said in an interview.

This is how she made it clear that she wanted to avoid public scrutiny, which not only came from her followers or the media, but also from people close to her, especially women.

Sometimes we don’t realize the pressure we put on pregnant women. Sometimes people pass on to you their wishes, hopes and judgments about something that doesn’t belong to them.”

In this way I point out that for her being pregnant has always been something exciting, but there have also been not so good things about it.

