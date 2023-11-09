Why does Taylor Swift send flowers to Kelly Clarkson after every re-recording?

24. According to an interview, his favorite song Lover The album features, “Ladies and gentlemen, will you stand? / With every trace of guitar string on my hand / I consider this magnetic force of a man my lover.”

25. Swift is one of the highest-paid women in music. according to a forbes According to a report released in August 2019, Swift made $185 million in pretax earnings that year alone.

26. 2019 netflix movie, someone greatinspired her music, “I cried watching the movie. For about a week, I start waking up from dreams that I’m living that scenario – which is what’s happening to me,” she explained. elvis duran During an interview. “I had these songs in my head based on the dynamics of these characters and I went into the studio jack antonoffThe studio session produced Swift’s song, “Death by a Thousand Cuts”.

27. He has a special place for his most emotional songs. From “All Too Well” to “The Archer”, the superstar has reserved the fifth spot in his album for heart-wrenching songs.

28. After years of ups and downs, Swift was ready for a fresh start with her seventh album Lover, Swift said in September 2019, “There are so many ways that this album feels like a new beginning.” the trend Main story. “This album really is a love letter to love, in all its crazy, passionate, exciting, enchanting, terrifying, tragic, wonderful glory.”