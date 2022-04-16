Why does the Covid virus kill less in Africa? – Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Remuzzi

We expected Covid to devastate African states, but death rates turned out to be lower than expected. The director of the Mario Negri Institute in Milan analyzes the answers that science gives itself (starting from a personal conviction that could, in part, solve the mystery)

of the New York Times which has been involved in health for many years – these days it faces an issue that scientists have been discussing since the start of the pandemic without being able to agree. Really the number of infected, who needs hospital and who dies in Africa much less than in other parts of the world? And if so, why? And not just a curiosity. If we had an answer, we could also take more appropriate measures to defend ourselves. And to say that in the first months of the pandemic, many – including the writer – said they were very worried that Covid, in a continent with three doctors for every 100,000 people, where, moreover, there is malaria, HIV and tuberculosis (not to mention malnutrition ), would have claimed many millions of victims. This was not the case, but not because Africans are protected from infection, far from it. Those who looked for antibodies found them in at least 70% of the population.

Vaccines, a rare commodity Do they have the antibodies because they got vaccinated? No. Only 7% of the entire population of Africa has been vaccinated. So antibodies can only come from getting infected. If we step away from the entire continent for a moment and imagine that we have a magnifying glass and magnify only one part of it – Zambia, for example – we would probably have a more accurate picture. what Christopher Gill did – a public health specialist from the University of Massachusetts in Boston – who, to see clearly, started working with his colleagues in Zambia (and one of them died of Covid while he was working on this project). Gill conducted tests in hospital morgues to look for SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19 – and did so between 2020 and 2021. 32% of the corpses tested were positive for the virus but during peaks of variants Beta and Delta it reached 90%. But how many of these, as far as we can tell, were positive before, when they were still alive?

The confrontation between Zambia and Ethiopia Few, only 10%, and this tells us that there must have been many false negatives in tests available in Africa or perhaps – and this is even more likely – that most people were not being tested.

Dr. Gill’s data contrasts dramatically with the official numbers (less than 4,000 Covid deaths recorded in Zambia in the same period, where 19 million people live). Going even deeper and comparing the data from Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, with the official statistics of South Africa it turns out that only 4-6% of infections are documented by official findings. Dr. Gill thinks one reason for this discrepancy is that, at least in Zambia, people who die from Covid die away from hospitals and therefore are not counted. And now let’s take the lens out of Zambia and go to Ethiopia for a moment. A professor at Wollo University in Dessie, Ethiopia, says people do get infected there, but the disease is mild and largely asymptomatic. A Boston epidemiologist argues that there are not enough tests in Africa and deaths are not accurately reported. For example, many people die at home, partly because they struggle to reach a hospital, partly because there is a different culture that we and families prefer that their loved ones die at home. These deaths will never be recorded. All this would lead us to think that in Africa there may be more dead than we think.

Cases of childhood And the children? They mostly have mild or even asymptomatic disease. Despite this, among African children hospitalized with Covid between March and December 2020, those less than one year old were five times more likely to die than older children (15-19 years) and if they had high blood pressure, chronic lung diseases. , haematological diseases or cancers were even more likely to die just as adults do. To investigate this aspect, a study published in JAMA Pediatrics examined the evolution of Covid-19 in nearly 500 children between 3 months and 19 years of age among those hospitalized in six African countries, from Congo to Kenya to Uganda, and of these children 34% needed oxygen or even intensive therapy and 20% of those who arrived in the ICU needed mechanical ventilation. Also between March and December of 2020, 8% of these children died, while in the same period in industrialized countries between 1 and 5% died. In short, children get sick and die even in Africa and even more than our children and this is especially true for those who are very young and already suffer from other diseases., also because these children find themselves in a context where there are few specialists, a very weak organization regarding pediatric intensive care and few modern machinery. Those who fall ill in those conditions are likely to die also because almost none of those children are vaccinated.

Different uses and customs In short, in Africa you get infected as in other parts and perhaps even more but the disease seems to have a less serious course and you probably die less (for children, especially for very young ones, a separate reasoning must be made). According to the estimates of Economist for there would have been 1 to 3 million excess deaths out of a population of one and a half billion people. however a third of deaths in Europe or in the United States and according to some authors the numbers ofEconomist are overestimated, it is likely that the dead are around a million or maybe even a little less. So much so that in the big cities of Africa (Cairo or Nairobi for example) the thousands of deaths that were seen in New Delhi, New York or even just in Bergamo in the worst moments of the pandemic did not occur. Let’s not forget that the main cause of spread of the infection in industrialized countries depends on the fact that elderly or very old people usually live in residences “for the elderly”, which sooner or later become places where the infection is transmitted more easily. These structures, on the other hand, are rare in most regions of Africa, the old people usually return to their rural homes after having worked, perhaps for many years, in large city areas and it must be said that in rural areas the population density is low and therefore much easier to keep your distance. Not only that, but Africans generally travel much less than us and this also reduces the opportunities for contact between people. At this point, assuming that in Africa there have really been fewer deaths than in Western countries – and from what has been said so far it seems that this is the case – we must ask ourselves why.

So many hypotheses, no explanation One may think that it is because Africans are younger (the average age is 19, for us 47, in Europe 44 in the United States 38). Not only that but in the population of Africa under the Sahara only 3% of people reach the age of 65 and this means that they do not live long enough to have heart disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases and cancers, to die of Covid. It could also be because Africans spend a lot more time outdoors, it’s hotter than in our country and public transport isn’t there or works badly. There is also the possibility that their immune systems are more efficient at dealing with bacterial or viral infections due to poor sanitation or because they are exposed to many other diseases throughout their lives, from HIV to Ebola to Lassa fever. . Someone also thought that the anti-tuberculosis vaccine could protect African blacks from Covid-19, which also stimulates the immune system and can help it defend itself better from other types of infections, bacterial but also possibly viral. Among other things, it is well known that in Africa children treated with the tuberculous vaccine are protected not only from tuberculosis but also from other infections. All these hypotheses are a bit difficult to support because what we have said also applies to India: the average age of 28, the relatively high temperature, even people there live outdoors, are exposed to infections due to the precarious hygienic conditions and are vaccinated for tuberculosis, yet there have been millions of deaths there.

What if it’s the genes? At this point one would wonder if it is not a question of genes. Maybe, or maybe not. In favor of “maybe not” is the fact that black Americans fared worse than whites. But there is a work from Nature that struck me and that I have discussed in detail in an article on Reading of the Courier . There is a haplotype (a group of genes that are inherited all together) that increases the risk of becoming ill with severe forms of Covid-19. made up of 13 genetic variants that are found on chromosome 3 and came to us from … Neanderthals. Possible? That’s right. When Homo sapiens leaves Africa it crosses with Neanderthals at least three times and this must have happened between 35,000 and 85,000 years ago in Persia. The result is that each of us has 1 to 3% of our DNA that comes from Neanderthals. Those who inherited that haplotype on chromosome 3 risk a more serious Covid and die from it. Of our ancestors, however, those who have not left Africa have never encountered the Neanderthals and they do not have the haplotype of risk. Could this circumstance explain why Africans have less severe Covid and die less? Or will it be a coincidence?

How important are ancestors? I like to think that that meeting of Homo sapiens with Neanderthals many years ago, which gave us so many good things (protect us from the cold for example and know how to synthesize vitamin D even with white skin) has influenced the good and the functioning of our immune system is also bad. Once that haplotype – that of chromosome 3 – protected Neanderthals from serious and potentially fatal infections, now comes the other side of the coin: an excess of immune response not only does not protect us but exposes us to a more severe disease. For the blacks of Africa, those who have never moved from there, this problem does not exist.

Other health problems At this point there are those who wonder if it makes sense to make every possible effort to get 70% of the African population vaccinated or if it is not better to direct these resources towards the prevention of other diseases, malaria, polio, measles, cholera, meningitis for don’t talk about malnutrition. It would seem logical, but again things are not that simple. Vaccinating the African population, when it was hoped that the vaccine would provide lifelong immunity, certainly made more sense than it does now, although you can never really be safe with this virus. A work published on Science last year, after analyzing almost 9,000 genomes from 33 African countries, he demonstrated how the first variants came from Europe but others arose in Africa, which is why Africa should not be left behind in the global strategy of struggle to the pandemic. If a contagious variant such as Omicron and possibly more lethal than Delta emerges on an entire continent that is under-vaccinated, it would be a tragedy for the whole world. Anyone who has had the patience to follow me this far will think that I have raised many more doubts than I have been able to resolve. You have to excuse me but that’s it.