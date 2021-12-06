Why does the flu vaccine lower the risk of Covid infection?

Influenza vaccine and Covid. The link has been studied ever since the coronavirus appeared. Influenza vaccination reduces the risk of Sars-CoV-2 infection by 14%. This in a nutshell is the result of a meta analysis carried out in Italy, the United States, Israel and Spain. The work was published in the scientific journal Vaccines. But there is more. If there is contagion, the symptoms will be less severe. The news came from the national congress of the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (Sigg) underway in Rome through its president, Francesco Landi.

Influenza vaccine and Covid: the role of trained immunity

Many researchers have put this phenomenon under the magnifying glass since last year, when many doctors advised their patients to get the flu shot. The motivation was twofold. On the one hand to limit the diagnosis error, given that seasonal flu and Covid have very similar symptoms, on the other for the so-called trained immunity. This is the phenomenon that occurs after any vaccination. Basically after a vaccine – whatever it is – the immune system has a sprint, it’s like training. At that point, any pathogen that enters the body immediately encounters a strong immune response.

Influenza vaccination boom last year

Just last year, in conjunction with the pandemic and the appeal of family doctors, there was a + 11% of vaccinated. The hope that the same will happen again this year. Among other things, it is now certain that there is no problem to perform double vaccination on the same appointment. The goal is to achieve at least 75% flu vaccination coverage among people aged 65 and over. Every year, seasonal flu affects between 40 and 50% of the most fragile people with important consequences. Suffice it to say that every year 8,000 people die from the most serious complications in Italy alone. Influenza viruses also increase the risk of having a heart attack by 10 times, while pneumonia by 8.

