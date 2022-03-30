Why does the Internet cut off on my Smart TV and not on the rest of the devices?

If you have verified that the rest of the devices connected to your network work, but not the smart television, let’s go to the basics. First of all, you should rule out that it is a technical problem that prevents your Smart TV from connecting not only to your router, but in no way. Try tethering or creating a Wi-Fi network that shares your mobile data. If you can’t connect to this alternative network either (or ask a nearby neighbor to temporarily give you their password), the problem could be in the WiFi receiver of your TV, which would explain why the rest of the devices are working so normal.

Whether your Smart TV is connected to a Wi-Fi or cable network, various features such as streaming services, weather information, and search will make it smarter and your life more convenient. However, if you have problems with your television network you will not be able to use these functions. That could be happening?

If you have passed the first litmus test and you know that your Smart TV can be connected without a problem, it is time to see why it is not getting along with your router. Here it will depend on whether it is connected by cable or wirelessly to know what happens. If it is the first case, we may be using old or bad wiring. As in the previous point, use the same Ethernet cable with a PC, game console, another TV or any device with an RJ45 connection. It works? If so, another possible failure ruled out.

In the case of being connected by WiFi, there may be several problems. The first may be related to the position of your Smart TV with respect to other devices that do work. Depending on its position, there may not be enough signal or there may be interference from the materials in the house between the two devices.

The position of the router is essential. Try to put it in an elevated location, away from other electrical devices with which it may have interference and from walls that may affect the signal propagation. Simple things like the floor, doors or walls of your home can hinder router signalespecially if they are made of metal, brick or concrete.

Possible solutions

Current Wi-Fi networks allow us to connect to the band of 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz. Each of them can be better on certain occasions. For example, in the first case we can connect further from the router without losing stability, while the second is the one that offers more speed. Perhaps the reason why there is no Internet on one computer and it works fine on the rest is that we are connected to the wrong band. We could try something as simple as switching and see if that fixes that problem.

If the Smart TV does not connect to the Internet, you may have changed the password of the WiFi network to which it was linked or simply that has been unlinked from the settings Of the device. You should look in the Options/Settings section and the Connectivity/Network/Internet option (it will depend on the brand and model). Find the network you use regularly and make sure it is connected. If it is, forget the network and enter the associated password again to check that it works.

The problem may be in the bandwidth. Your router could theoretically manage up to 250 devices to assign an IP address to, but in practice, the number of terminals that can surf the Internet at the same time is usually between 15 and 20 simultaneous devices with current technology. Check your home network to see if it is saturated with so many smartphones, smart speakers, smartwatches, vacuum cleaners, etc. Perhaps there has been an IP conflict and it is just your TV that has paid the price.