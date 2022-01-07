Why does the James Webb Space Telescope have no cameras to view its aperture?

Between today and tomorrow the opening of the James Webb space telescope. In the past few hours, the radiator located in the rear area of ​​the main mirror was also correctly positioned and shortly before the secondary mirror had been correctly extended. Everything goes as planned and the engineers seem more than satisfied with their work.

As it continues its journey towards the second Lagrange point (L2), which began on 25 December 2021 with the launch from the European spaceport in South America, we owe everything we know to NASA, to the official website and finally to the various information released by the social accounts of the collaborating space agencies (NASA, ESA and CSA). There is a question that has been frequently asked these days: Why does the James Webb Space Telescope have no cameras to see its opening? We now have the official answer.

The engineers know exactly what is happening on the JWST. To do this, however, they do not rely on “view” of what is happening but rather on the telemetry and on the many sensors (thermal, electrical and mechanical) present on board. It wouldn’t have been more comfortable to have some cameras that they showed the opening? Why has such a system not been conceived? Obviously there is more than one reason and it is not certain “an oversight”.

There are no cameras on the James Webb Space Telescope

There official answer was given on Twitter by the official account of the JWST. The first reason is that the top of the telescope (where the main mirror is) is wrapped “into the dark” and artificial external sources would invalidate the measurements. On the other hand, the side exposed to the Sun (lower) is very bright and a camera would see very little given the enormous amount of light reflected by the solar shield.

The second reason why there are no monitoring cameras on the James Webb space telescope is linked to their energy management. To work, wiring and electronic boards with the energy balance which on the cold side (the upper one) has been defined “delicate”. Wiring can lead to the emission of heat (and therefore infrared), can lead to unwanted vibrations and are an added weight.

The third reason is related to temperatures achieved. On the cold side you get really very low temperatures (purposely). Plastic structures would break while the glue would fail to hold the elements together. A waste of resources and risk of damage to the main structure of the JWST.

The fourth reason is complexity. Since the telescope changed its shape while opening it would have required cameras of various types positioned at different points. Weight and additional costs for an instrument that already exceeds 10 billion dollars between development, construction and management. Combined with the previous points, this too has led scientists and engineers not to put cameras on the James Webb space telescope. What is really important for a scientific instrument is that it is usable for scientific purposes. The images that really interest us are the ones he will capture in about 6 months. And they will be spectacular.

