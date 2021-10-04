Why does the Netflix movie teach us to “get on the Ryan Gosling train”?

It’s about opportunity he’s talking about Holidate, whose protagonists choose to decline in a double way, one in which the train passes and we do not even seem able to notice it, and another, in which we are exactly at the station platform, but something keeps us irremediably fixed in our immobility. It is also the rule of the Ryan Gosling train. Not so much that of never passing by or having only one chance in life – even if you can’t meet a blond Greek god in the frozen section of a supermarket, can you? Or, at least, not more than once – but to completely burn out the possibility of undertaking that race that you certainly do not know where it will take you, but which you cannot give up just for fear of suffering.

This includes, in fact, a whole other series of non-Ryan Gosling trains. Focusing only on the sentimental point of view, there may have been the train Luc, a young Frenchman with a sculpted chest and John Lennon glasses who cheated on you with the Starbucks bartender, there may be the train Gina, Lorraine or Julie, who pretended to love golf, but one day he suddenly walked out of your house taking his toaster with him. Toaster you bought. Therefore, there are many trains, regardless. They can be of short duration, of more intense crossing, they can cover long roads or make you understand that, probably, it was better to get off two or three stops earlier.