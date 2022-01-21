why does the word ‘provisional channel’ come out?

With the changes in digital terrestrial we are getting used to different writings and to have momentary disruptions, now let’s see what the word “provisional channel” means

With the changes that are taking place due to the refarming operations, that is, the redistribution of frequencies for digital terrestrial, it may happen to still see channels that bear the words “provisional channel”. Let’s see in detail what this term means.

The refarming it continues apace which means that periodically, and sometimes very often actually, yours decoder you may find yourself having to search and the retuning of the channels. And after these operations you may find yourself having to read the word “provisional” on one or more channels. It is not a problem with the decoder but a very specific signal.

Digital terrestrial, what does “provisional channel” mean?

The provisional channel indication comes directly from the Ministry of Economic Development. And as explained by the Ministry itself, it is one indication which is given those channels which very soon will be the subject of a change in numbering.

Everything is therefore linked to the new coding mpeg4 which is slowly being implemented by the various local and national broadcasters and which will replace the mpeg2 encoding now in use. The moment a higher coded channel is released and in HD quality the previous channel is released it does not disappear automatically but very often it is simply moved to a higher numbering to make room for the channel with the transmission higher than the number we are used to.

If you have noticed that you have, for example, a duplicate of a channel and in one of the two you find the word “provisional channel” you have the clue that that channel is not the one in high definition and it is not the one that transmits in mpeg4 and most likely with the next automatic retune you will no longer find it next to the channel in HD.