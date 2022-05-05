Why does time pass and Fortnite is still the king of battle royale?

Battle royales are a relatively new subgenre. PUBG and H1Z1 blazed the trail, and games like Apex Legends have sidetracked it in their own way. However, the crown is always on the head of Epic Games. Why does time pass and Fortnite maintains his undisputed reign in the last man standing?

On April 23, Ubisoft, aware of the echo that the enigmatic Project Q had generated and the interest that the enigmatic Project Q had aroused, revealed what was practically an open secret. The Gauls confirmed the development of the game, one that turns out to be quite similar to Fortnite in the visual style, but that, apparently, walks between two waters: the one from the battle royale and the one from the battle arena (or MOBA, as it is known in popular terms). Something similar to what Apex Legends is; Respawn wanted to give a twist to the subgenre in which the Epic Games game reigns to separate itself a bit from the archetypal concept. Reflecting on this, one wonders why the success of the title, clearly, captains the last man standing. Why is time passing, more battle royale coming out and Fortnite still number one? What does Epic Games do so well?

Fortnite appeared as an almost immediate response to Playerunknown’s Battleground, the point of these types of games. The premise was established by H1Z1 in 2015, but the work of Brendan Greene was the one that placed the battle royale in the public debate. On him the foundations of the subgenre are erected; me against everyone; loot and survive; vehicles; a phenomenon that dwarfs the map, etc. PUBG and H1Z1 laid the foundations on which Fortnite later built to form its own body, his own essenceback in 2017.

Speaking of build, this is a defining element in the work of Epic Games. It has been the subject of much criticism, but it is in turn what makes it different and unique. Building is key to two things; gain height, which always gives advantage to the one who has it; Y cover up: The materials act as a cover against the shots. The crux of the construction is that the one who does it the fastest wins -losing the height advantage, I insist, is essential- and the one who collects the most loot throughout the game, so sometimes the victory prize is more related to build than with kill.

Sometimes the prize of victory is more related to building than killingThis personality trait has generated debate between its defenders and detractors –in the end, here you come to survive and shoot-. Epic, aware of this, included not long ago and temporarily the mode Zero Construction, which has then been integrated perennially. This one has re-engaged many players by removing a major playable barrier. But he’s not the only one: other game modes, each one different and renewed, have paraded through its menus over the months. There are modalities set by the company and others that respond to creations of the community, the latter being practically innumerable. It is very difficult not to find one that fits your personal taste.

take care of your community

If the game can boast of something, it is having a faithful community. While the Hero Shooter has always been accused of lack of renewals and regular updates, Fortnite is the opposite: every week something in the game evolves to introduce small changes to the map, missions or weapons. This constant renewal makes the players stay and stay: in the end, they are additions with an intention, which is none other than to root the community.

With each season modifications are introduced in the gameplay. Now, for example, you can do sliding or climbing structures, something unpublished to date; until not long ago there were Spider-Man’s web shooters; and included the tent to regenerate health. But the ‘long term’ is almost better: when the Chapters are updated, the content of the game is reset practically in its entirety: the map changes, new weapons are introduced… The weapons have been gaining in veracity – there is bullet drop and there’s cadence, for example – but it doesn’t quite reach PUBG’s level of realism. It is updated just enough to evolve without losing its essence.

The success of Fortnite lies in its constant renewal of contentKey is also customization. With the battle pass skins, gestures, graffiti and aspects for the pickaxe or hang glider are unlocked – a small nuance: cosmetics and the Battle Pass are unlocked with V-Bucks. If you play often, you get enough V-Bucks to never pay for the Battle Pass again. Small win here too. The grace is that these elements are based on universes external to the title: one can go as Doctor Strange, as the Wu Tang Clan or as Ezio Auditore, among many others. These crossovers leave no one indifferent; kill enemies disguised as Chris Redfield or Jill Valentine or see carry guns to Ryu and Chun-Li It seems like something almost utopian that is possible here.

The success of Fortnite lies in its constant renewal of content – which is also successful – and in its evolution over time. It takes the best of some battle royale -the realism adapted from PUBG, mechanics from Apex Legends- and adapts it to its bases to consecrate its own personality. It seems that Epic has found the key: Fortnite is here to stay, and it remains so almost five years later.