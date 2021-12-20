Why does XRP fly despite Bitcoin and Ethereum drops?

Sunday evening XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) was up 8% to $ 0.9056.

The movements

Over the past seven days, the cryptocurrency associated with Ripple Inc has seen an increase of 9.78%.

In the last 24 hours, XRP gained 11.57% compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 11.59% up Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

XRP has lost 16.07% in the past 30 days and has lost 3.75% of its value in the past 90 days.

Since the beginning of the year, XRP has gained 283.22%; in January 2018, the coin reached an all-time high of $ 3.84.

Why is it moving?

XRP moved higher despite the major digital currencies on the market losing ground; at the time of publication, the global cryptocurrency market cap was down 2.07% to $ 2.190 billion.

Also at the time of publication, XRP was one of the most mentioned coins on Twitter with 1,221 tweets, according to data from Cointrendz.

The most cited coins were BTC and ETH, which got 8,761 and 3,784 tweets respectively.

At the time of publication, XRP was experiencing great interest from retail traders and was one of the trending tickers, according to the list edited by Stocktwits.

Ripple on Sunday announced a partnership with the Republic of Palau, a western Pacific island nation, to evaluate the creation of the nation’s first digital currency and its use cases with the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

“The first phase of the partnership will focus on a cross-border payments strategy and evaluating options to create a national digital currency, providing Palau’s citizens with greater financial access,” he said. Surangel Whipps Jr, president of Palau.

Also Read: XRP, Why Is Cryptocurrency On The Rise Today?