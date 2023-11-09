Why does YSL Beauty’s latest campaign have nothing to do with makeup?

Other beauty brands are finding creative solutions to communicate their values ​​and give back. Last September, when Lottie London launched her Vampire Diaries ‘Love Sucks’ makeup collection, she said she was using it as payment to encourage her consumers to donate blood and to raise awareness of how important blood donation is. Will accept blood donation. When P&G-owned skincare brand SK-II launched its first hyper-realistic virtual world, it encouraged users to collect “miracle drops” through interactions and purchases made within the platform, which were distributed at points which the brand has to fulfill by donating to one of the Of its donation.

How can consumers tell if a company’s efforts are honest? FReSCH’s Karaosman believes that if a brand is truly committed to a cause, the support will last for years – and solutions will be explored in many ways.

“To make sure the impact we have is qualitative,” says Love, YSL Beauty works with its NGO partners to conduct audits several times a year. To date, YSL Beauty has counted 630,000 beneficiaries (employees who have participated in intensive training classes, or individuals who have benefited from the support mechanisms offered, such as its helpline or online tools), which Love calls a key showcase. Recognizes as indicator. She’s also tracking the reach of the brand’s program (over 9,000 employees have been trained and two major research papers on the topic have been published by organizations like Harvard Business Review) as well as the campaign’s online impressions and engagement. Is. The goal is to benefit 2 million people by 2030, whether through education, training or funding academic research; On its current trajectory, it will exceed targets well before then, Love says.

Being impact-driven is a priority for YSL Beauty, says Love. She explains that brands do not communicate on their activities unless they can demonstrate concrete impact, or unless there is a clear call-to-action to their audience. “Everything should have concrete results attached to it. “I believe we should never communicate just because the brand wants it.” She advises brands to find their own pace. “We work in an industry where everything moves very fast and brands feel pressure to do things quickly. “We make sure to (address things) with sensitivity rather than rushing toward false deadlines.”

Comments, questions or feedback? Email us here feedback@voguebusiness.com.