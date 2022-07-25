Why doesn’t a movie last so long in theaters anymore?

While movies like Crimes Of The Futureacquired by MUBI for Latin America, do not reach movie theaters or do so only testimonially, the big studios are looking for ways to get the most out of the box office and their video platforms.

in his book movie of the week (1998), Peter Bogdanovich lamented that titanica (1997), the great film and event of the moment, could not be seen in the cinema “barely” nine months after its premiere. By then it could only be found on television. For today’s viewers, who are already used to an offer from platforms of streaming more or less stable after the pandemic, Bogdanovich’s claim may be exaggerated. how long would it last titanica in theaters on the 2022 billboard?

The billboard time of a movie has always depended on many variables. are the marketing, the expectations deposited and the local (in the United States) and international distribution. In the fifties, a film could last more than a year in theaters. And until the 1980s, a reputable critic like Pauline Kael could bring down or resurrect a film. she passed with Bonnie and Clyde (1967), which went through few theaters in the United States due to its extreme violence and criminal characters and, thanks to Kael’s warning of its importance for American culture and the situation, ended up becoming a national success. Bonnie and Clyde it grossed $70 million and only cost $2.5 million to make.

However, the industry has moved into the territory of the worker of “White neck” and James Cameron’s prediction in the early 2010s is coming true, if not already: more expensive movie tickets, where a few big-budget movies take up the entire billboard and become popular phenomena thanks to the marketing and cultural monopoly.

The Bad Hour of the Original Movies

Marvel premieres are the most obvious symptom of this. On May 5, it premiered in Colombia Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, 2022). The film was in theaters around the country until the first week of July, when, on the 7th of that month, it handed over the baton to Thor: love and thunder (Thor: Love and Thunder, 2022), the latest Marvel premiere. Disney always makes sure to have a movie from its franchise on the billboard. The collection is the most profitable and secure that exhibitors can currently find, which is why these films end up occupying most of the theaters in the most commercial multiplexes.

For their part, auteur productions have more problems than ever. Love without barriers (West Side Story, 2021), the Steven Spielberg musical, was one of the biggest box office flops of recent times. 20th Century Studios, of Walt Disney Studios, promoted it with a book on the production of the film and with a special on ABC, strategies away from the huge outlays on advertising for Disney franchises, such as Marvel or Star Wars. In the end, the film grossed 70 million dollars, but its budget exceeded 100. In its original release in Colombia, the film lasted only three weeks in theaters.

And in a corporate environment that plays it safe, producing “contents” based on products that ensure empathy with the public and the sale of other commercial products, the original proposals are a leap into the void that few are willing to take. north man (The Northman, 2022), the epic by Robert Eggers inspired by the Norse and Viking tradition, was produced by the independent Focus. Finally, its collection, 68 million dollars, did not exceed its production cost, about 80 million.

north man (The Northman2022) is one of the biggest box office flops this year.

Releasing original or author content became a real problem that, meanwhile, the platforms of streaming they profit. Since before the pandemic, sites like Netflix and Filmin established a model that consists of buying the exclusivity of the distribution rights of original productions. On the one hand, this allows films outside the circuit of the big production companies and franchises to have a place where they can be seen. On the other, they are purchased by services of streaming almost completely ensures that they will not go through the movie theaters.

The bloodiest recent case is represented by Crimes of the Future (2022), by David Cronenberg. Premiering at Cannes, the film’s Latin American distribution rights were purchased by MUBI. In Argentina the tape will only have six functions in cinema. In Chile it can only be seen in two theaters (one in Santiago and the other in Valparaíso). In Colombia it will only have functions: in the Museum of Modern Art of Medellín (July) and in the Cinematheque of Bogotá (August).

Crimes of the Future (2022), the new one by David Cronenberg, will only be in two movie theaters in all of Colombia.

As the film critic José Tripodero points out, this model, more than that of a theatrical release, corresponds to that of presenting a few performances in the style of a film festival. This despite the fact that Cronenberg is one of the icons of horror cinema and his film has stars like Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux or Viggo Mortensen.

Imbalance in the cinema billboard

That films do not go to theaters is not an exclusive phenomenon of recent times. Direct-to-video films became common in the 1980s (direct-to-video). They were films with controversial themes, low budgets, little publicity or bad reviews, or a mixture of these variables.

As Tom Roston points out in his book I Lost It at the Videostore (2017), with the advent of direct-to-video movies and the explosion of video stores, “the sanctity of the movie theater experience lived on, but suddenly there was a way to potentially fill those painful voids—lots of those movies that probably never made it to theaters but you were dying to see; (…) without commercials (!) and you could watch them at any time and pause them if you needed to. It was just amazing: what was once unavailable was now like borrowing a book from the library”.

The biggest difference between the time of video stores and the current ecosystem is that now they are films by reputable authors and with an adult audience (such as Cronenberg, Martin Scorsese, or David Fincher, to name a few examples), that is, films that are not have another reason for not being shown in cinemas than the crisis of audiences in theaters, which also go directly to streaming platforms. streaming. And with the passing of the months they also disappear from the streamingwhere one of the strategies to maintain novelty is to rotate the movies available to the user from time to time.

Testimony of this content crisis in big theaters is the recent premiere in the United States of nope! (nope, 2022). Jordan Peele’s film had the highest-grossing opening weekend in the country for an original film since 2019 ($44 million). The previous film not based on another product (or sequel, part of a saga, adaptation…) to achieve it was Us (Us, 2019), also by Peele. Since then (in the middle was the movie theater crisis in the middle of the pandemic), no other original project, none of all those released since then has reached that figure.

streaming and pandemic: the exhibitor crisis

In the last two years, cinemas have suffered the blows of the pandemic and the new subscription services. In accordance with New York TimesBy 2017, movie theater attendance had fallen nearly 6 percent over the last 25 years in the United States and Canada. After the pandemic the numbers are worse, although the impact remains to be seen in a sector that is still trying to recover.

nope! (Nope, 2022) had the highest-grossing opening weekend in the United States for an original film since 2019, with $44 million.

With this scenario, the arrival of medium-budget, genre or niche titles in theaters has taken a backseat, and exhibitors worry about at least increasing their window of exclusivity before the films go to theaters. streaming.

In Spain, the Federation of Cinemas of that country (FECE) recently asked the authorities for legislation that guarantees a 100-day exhibition window for films that are released in sales before being distributed in other media. With the pandemic, the window became 45 days, one of the smallest in Europe.

After the pandemic, Spanish cinemas suffer a 42 percent drop in their collection, which the FECE attributes to the reduced release window. In Italy, for example, the window is 90 days and in France it is 15 months.

The release window (according to film studios)

the giants of streaming They also discuss how to get the most out of both businesses: content on demand at a time when no one wants to be left out of the great popular phenomena, and film box office, which continues to be a big business for these companies. .

Frank Pallotta points out in CNN Business a pattern that could standardize the release window, at least for large productions. Joker (joker, 2019) collected in the first six weeks at the local box office (United States) 316 million dollars of the 335 million total. With Avengers: Endgame (2019) the same thing happened: 858 million in the first six local weeks and then around 40 million. Pallotta points out that a similar behavior occurred with Toy Story 4 (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (Spider-Man: Far From Home2019) and The Lion King (The Lion King2019).

This behavior justifies, from a corporate perspective, that the window in movie theaters does not exceed 50 days for the big billboard ships. However, by reducing the theatrical time of larger films, it also reduces the share of smaller films in theaters, which ultimately go to streaming platforms. streaming.

In any case, the giants of the industry do not lose by any side. Exhibitors suffer as they adapt to changes in the business. But in the end, the big loser is the movie buff, since the billboard is homogenized among the big productions and franchises, and the arrival of an adult film in theaters, particularly in Latin America, became a miracle.