Why doesn’t bitcoin grow like altcoins?

In 2021 the price of many altcoins has grown with higher percentages, or much greater, compared to those of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin vs Altcoin

Taking into consideration the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, obviously excluding stablecoins, to date, in 2021, BTC has increased its value by 60%, while ETH of 353%.

However, it must be said that the rise in the price of Bitcoin began earlier, i.e. in November of last year, while for many altcoins it began later, i.e. in the first months of 2021, or even later. For example, the mighty one of Solana it only started in August.

Therefore it would be better to compare the performances of the last 12 months, comparing the current prices with those of a year ago.

Again though many altcoins appear to have performed better.

The price of BTC in recent months has increased by 348%, while that of ETH 870%.

Even better it did Cardano (ADA), with + 2,400%, while Binance Coin (BNB) registered a + 1,700%.

XRP with its + 350% it is on the rise levels of Bitcoin, while Polkadot (DOT) stands at + 500%.

On the other hand, the performances of Solana (SOL), + 5,300% and above all of Dogecoin (DOGE) which, with a sensational + 8,700% in one year, turns out to be the cryptocurrency with the highest earnings in the last year among the top 10.

Therefore only BTC and XRP performed less than 400%, while DOT and ETH performed less than 1000%.

Furthermore, even among the smaller altcoins there have been in many cases huge growth rates in the last 12 months, although there are also some that have performed poorly, or even poorly.

But why?

The differences come from afar.

In addition to BTC, among these only ETH and XRP had already had a resounding boom in 2017, while the others had never in their history had a boom comparable to those of 2017 of BTC, ETH and XRP.

For example, the real BNB boom was triggered only at the beginning of 2021, then followed by that of ADA. That of DOGE was generated in different phases, the last of which in May, while that of SOL only arrived in August.

Therefore, given that in the past BTC, ETH and XRP had already recorded sensational increases in value, the percentage of growth this year was more contained, while as regards the others it was 2021 the year of their first real big boom.

The post halving years

Furthermore, in the post-halving years, like 2021 or 2017, there was a real alt season, with sensational performances of altcoins, but followed for example in 2018 with a real collapse that was much greater for altcoins than that of Bitcoin.

At the height of the speculative bubble in late 2017 / early 2018, the price of BTC jumped to $ 20,000, then quickly fell to $ 6,000. In about 12 months it returned to $ 3,200, so the maximum loss one year from the peak was 84%.

The price of ETH, on the other hand, went from $ 1,400 to $ 99, or with a loss of as much as 92%, and that of XRP from $ 3.4 to $ 0.27, with a loss of 92%, even if it then went down even further. to $ 0.14 bringing the loss to 95%.

So, when the price of bitcoin started growing again, at the end of 2020, it started from higher levels than those touched by the altcoins protagonists of the speculative bubble at the end of 2017.

Conclusions

In other words, although the price of bitcoin is volatile, that of altcoins is very often more so, especially that of the most successful altcoins. This means that can produce higher BTC gains during bullruns, but also greater losses during bearish periods, precisely due to an even greater volatility than that of the price of Bitcoin.

So on the one hand the Bitcoin price, which moreover had already been the protagonist of another boom in 2013, in the past it has already grown a lot, and now in percentage it is growing less, and on the other hand altcoins tend to still have greater volatility.

Finally, it should be noted that excessive volatility often frightens institutional investors, and perhaps it is no coincidence that they are primarily interested in bitcoin in the crypto sector, and relatively little in altcoins.