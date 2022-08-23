Why doesn’t California have more Latino doctors?

Margarita Martínez knew from a very young age that she wanted to be a doctor and take care of immigrant people like her parents, farm workers who do not speak English. When she was a child, she was in charge of calling clinics to see if they accepted Medi-Cal, California’s health care program for low-income people. All so that she and her family could receive health treatment.

In May, Martínez graduated from medical school after years of financial and emotional struggle. As he celebrated his accomplishments, he couldn’t stop thinking about the barriers that prevent more Latino students from entering medicine and how that hurts California’s fast-growing communities.

Latinos make up 39% of the state’s 39 million residents, the largest single ethnic group. But of 119,905 physicians and surgeons licensed in the state, only 6,272 (5%) selected a cultural origin of “Central American,” “Cuban,” “Mexican,” “Puerto Rican,” “South American,” or “Other Hispanic” in their survey of physicians, according to the Medical Board of California.

In Los Angeles County, where Latinos make up 48% of residents, 6% of physicians and surgeons reported having a Hispanic background.

Some doctors simply choose not to include ethnicity on a formulary. Nonetheless, advocates for Latino access to health care agree that there is an urgent need for more Latino physicians who have deep roots in their communities.

“There are research studies that have been published in medical journals that have argued for almost 20 years that a doctor who sees the patient and does not speak the language or know the culture of that patient could be committing a malpractice,” said Arnoldo Torres. , policy consultant for Community Health Centers.

‘Maybe I don’t belong here’

Martinez earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from UCLA and received a master’s degree in biotechnology from CSU, Channel Islands. But once he started medical school at the California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM), he realized that he was at a disadvantage. Although this recently accredited medical school in San Bernardino focuses on training disadvantaged students to bring more diversity to medical practice, Martinez was one of the few Latinas in her class.

“Many of the parents of my classmates were doctors, dentists or professionals,” he explains. “That made me feel like, this is a little bit harder for me.”

Margarita Martínez graduated as a doctor in May. (Supplied)

She couldn’t afford to have some tutors or other resources to improve grades, which made it hard to focus. She struggled with impostor syndrome.

“There is a lot of psychological distress when you are a minority. Psychologically, you feel like, ‘Oh! Maybe I don’t belong here. Maybe this isn’t for me,’” she recalled. “If you’re very food insecure, financially insecure, that distracts you from studying and makes you perform worse than students who had everything they needed.”

CUSM confirmed that among the 62 graduates in the class of 2022, five women, including Martinez, identified as Latina. There were no Latinos.

Time to increase the group of Latino doctors

Latino physicians are significantly more likely than their non-Latino peers to speak Spanish and practice in underserved communities, said Dr. David Hayes-Bautista, professor of public health and medicine and director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture. at the School of Medicine, UCLA.

“Now, anyone can learn to speak Spanish and practice in an area of ​​scarcity,” he said. “But most non-Latino doctors make the decision not to learn Spanish and not to practice in the neighborhood, but in places like Beverly Hills.”

Until 1978, California graduated a Latino from any medical school every three or four years, Hayes-Bautista said. Then international medical graduates from Latin America arrived and began to close the gap of doctors. Unlike other states, however, California closed this “back door” to medicine in the United States amid fears that there were too many foreign doctors.

“In California, you hardly ever find a first-year resident who has an international medicine degree in hospitals,” Hayes-Bautista said. “If you go to New York, half of the first-year residents are international medical graduates.”

Torres and the California Hispanic Health Association have drafted a bill to allow doctors and dentists from Mexico to practice in nonprofit clinics in a three-year program. In 2002, Governor Gray Davis signed the bill into law, but it took two decades to find a medical center with an approved residency program to offer physicians an orientation to California’s medical system and get the program up and running.

In 2016, Natividad Medical Center in Monterey County agreed to offer the orientation program. In 2020, the selection of doctors began. From August 2021 to May 2022, 11 Mexican doctors arrived. They primarily serve farmworker communities in rural Central and Northern California.

Programs like this are important, but a state with such a large Latino population shouldn’t have to rely on foreign talent to address the Latino physician shortage.

The “California Latino Physician Crisis” report notes that the shortage reflects deeper flaws in the state’s educational pipeline, from kindergarten through college, and solutions must be integrated with broad educational reforms.

The report calls for increasing Latino admissions to medical schools, recruiting Californians who graduated from out-of-state medical schools to practice in the state, and significantly increasing residency positions, especially in primary care and community hospitals and clinics. unattended.

Advocating for more Latino doctors

Martinez is doing her internal medicine residency at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, south of Los Angeles, while continuing to advocate for more Latino doctors through the Latino Medical Student Association she founded at the university.

In the partnership, “like-minded Hispanic students work together, coordinate with Hispanic mentors, and do community outreach to help students from underserved and minority backgrounds.”

She is also part of the MiMentor app, a helpful tool for Latinos looking for advice on getting into medical school or help with applications.

Martinez hopes to eventually practice in an underserved area with primarily Spanish-speaking patients.

“I feel like I could really connect with these patients because I have this background as well,” she said. “Also, by speaking Spanish, I will be able to provide them with better medical care and explain their medical problems in a way that they can really understand.”

This article was written in association with the USC Center for Health Journalism.