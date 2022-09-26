Why doesn’t Dakota Fanning use her real name?

While many celebrities choose to get creative with their stage names (Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj, for example), others use slightly different nicknames than those that appear on their birth certificates. For example, Bruce Willis was born Walter Bruce Willis, and Brad Pitt is actually named William Bradley Pitt. Similarly, siblings Dakota and Elle Fanning are another pair of actors who refused to use their real names, but not for the reasons you might think. According to Vogue, Dakota was born Hannah Dakota Fanning, while her sister Elle was born Mary Elle Fanning.

As Elle explained to Glamor in 2016, she and Dakota have always used their middle names, even before they started acting and rose to stardom. “I just never called myself Mary, like always. My mom uses her middle name and my sister uses her middle name,” Elle told the publication. “Her first name of hers is Hannah. Maybe it’s something southern, I don’t know. But since my mother uses her middle name, we also use our middle name ». She reminded her of her discomfort when people called her by her first name when she was a child. “It was awkward at school when they took roll because they were like, ‘Mary? Mary?’ The children said: ‘There is no Mary here’. She would put my hand up awkwardly, like, ‘Uh, it’s me.’