Why doesn’t James Gunn want to do The Suicide Squad 2?

James Gunn revealed the reasons why he is not interested in doing The Suicide Squad for now two

Suicide Squad (2021) made its director James Gunn create a spin-off series, “Peacemaker” stars John Cena, this genius made a soft reboot of the criticized Suicide Squad of 2016, but is there something for The Suicide Squad 2?

The Playlist asked if he would like to do a film sequel to “The Suicide Squad,” to which Gunn replied that while he loved the process of creating the film, he’s too busy with television right now to do “Suicide Squad 2“.

“Yeah, we’ve talked about it, but the honest truth is I only have a number of days to work on things. And I had so much fun working on TV that I really think that’s what I’m going to do the next year of my life.” James Gunn – Director

A film criticized

David Ayer directed suicide squad (2016) and was severely criticized, the film obtained 26% approval out of 100 in Rotten Tomatoeseven with the appearance of figures like Will Smith and Jared Leto, the film did not meet the expectations of the audience.

“He assembles an all-star cast to play supervillains and then doesn’t know what to do with them” Todd McCarthy – The Hollywood Reporter

Gunn turned the story around with the return of harley quinninterpreted by margot robbieas well as the appearance of Rick Flag interpreted by Joel Kinnamann in The Suicide Squad, who teamed up with a group of supervillains to take on the “Starfish Project.” Gunn’s delivery was rated 90% at Rotten Tomatoesthree times more punctuated than yesterday’s.

The strong action and death scenes, including a battle with Starro made only a few of the reboot crew from Suicide Squad de Gunn will be left alive, but Gunn isn’t sure if his next job will be something for Marvel or DC.

Currently the director is directing Guardians of the Galaxy 3which is in post-production and will bring back some familiar faces from The Suicide Squad, Ratcatcher 2, Melchoir will join the cast.