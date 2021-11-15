why doesn’t Marvel want it?

Tom Hanks, in his recent interview with SmartLess Podcast, confesses that he has never been involved in an MCU movie.

Tom Hanks is snubbed by Marvel

Tom Hanks, despite being one of the best-known actors in the world of cinema, has never been called upon to play a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The timeless Hollywood icon is currently starring in the sci-fi film “Finch” (2021) for Apple TV +. He was one of the biggest stars in the industry for decades, starring in films such as “Forrest Gump” (1994), “Saving Private Ryan” (1998) and the “Toy Story” series (1995). Hanks recently recalled some of the highlights of his illustrious career, choosing “Winning Girls” (1992), “Cast Away” (2000) and “Cloud Atlas” (2012) as some of his favorites.

The statements of the actor

In an interview on SmartLess Podcast, hosted by actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, Hanks was asked if he’d be interested in joining a Marvel project. Surprising replied that he was never offered a part in the mega franchise, saying the studio never contacted him.

The actor joked that, had he been offered a part in the series, he probably wouldn’t have been a powerful character, saying:

“Here’s the problem… First of all, they never called me once. Never. And I think if they did that one of these days, they’d say, ‘Can we consider you for the role of a defense secretary’? [ride] You know, that guy who walks in and says, ‘Please Ultraman help us, there’s no way we can survive’ ”.

The rumors around the Marvel Cinematic Universe

There are frequent rumors that allude to the possibility that actors, such as Keanu Reeves, will join the MCU. And if we really have to say it all, the franchise hasn’t shied away from hiring some of the biggest names in Hollywood. A great variety of actors have had roles in Marvel projects, such as Robert Redford or the young up and coming Florence Pugh.

So while it’s surprising that a name as big as Hanks’s isn’t even considered for a secondary role in the vast Marvel universe, never say never.

It is possible that Hanks will make an appearance in a future Marvel movie given his long professional relationship with Disney, which will continue next year with the actor who will play Geppetto, in the live-action remake of “Pinocchio”.

Eleonora De Sanctis

15/11/2021