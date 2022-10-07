Why doesn’t Mila Kunis use drugs? That 70’s show is the reason — Radio Concierto Chile

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of the most stable couples in Hollywood. The couple, who met during the filming of That 70’s Show, have been married since 2012 and before all they were great friends.

And it is that this friendship seems to have been very influential in the actress of Ukrainian origin, because Kutcher and the rest of the cast of the program are the reason why the actress considers that she did not fall into drugs or other Hollywood vices, despite to be immersed in that world since she was 14 years old.

“I would say the reason I don’t do drugs, the reason I never got into that world was because no one on set did.” The actress explained to Vanity Fair. “I looked up to them at 14, so the trajectory of my career, my life, could have gone either way, but it didn’t.”

It is that Kunis was always surrounded by people four to six years older than her: Topher Grace and her future husband Ashton Kutcher were 20 years old when filming began. While the young performer lied during her audition (the minimum required was 18), but once the truth came out they had nothing but admiration for her originality and the quality of her performance, so she was allowed to continue. in the cast.

that 70’s show

The series that told the adventures of a group of friends in the seventies in the fictional town of Point Place Wisconsin. And while the group was notorious for using marijuana in leading man Eric Forman’s basement, this was a far cry from the fun they had off-camera.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will reprise their roles very soon in the Netflix sequel series That 90’s show, in which most of the characters will return.





