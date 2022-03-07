Why doesn’t NATO impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine? (Analysis)

Why doesn’t NATO declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine? 3:12

(CNN) — NATO’s 30 member countries met in Brussels on Friday to discuss the alliance’s next steps in Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts have failed to end the chaos in the country, eight days after Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Russian troops.

It seems unlikely that the situation inside Ukraine will improve any time soon. A 60km Russian convoy heading to the capital Kyiv was held up for days as Ukrainian fighters controlled key areas, while Russian troops claimed other key strategic areas and, as of this Friday, are occupying the plant. Zaporizhzhia nuclear power.

Despite the grim situation on the ground, NATO is unwilling to get directly involved in the conflict, including creating a no-fly zone, beyond supporting Ukraine’s resistance to an invasion that is killing innocent civilians.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that a no-fly zone over Ukraine is not an option the alliance is considering. “We have agreed that we should not have NATO aircraft operating over Ukrainian airspace or NATO troops on Ukrainian territory,” he said.

What is NATO?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a group of 30 nations from North America and Europe. According to NATO, its purpose “is to guarantee the freedom and security of its members through political and military means.”

The alliance was created in 1949 in response to the start of the Cold War. Its original purpose was to protect the West from the threat posed by the Soviet Union. Since the end of the Cold War, many former Soviet nations have joined NATO, much to Putin’s annoyance.

These are the effects of sanctions on Russia 1:21

What does it mean to be a member of NATO?

Being part of NATO means taking an active role in the daily discussions on security and defense issues that affect the alliance. This could range from strategic measures to combat cyber warfare to moving troops within NATO’s borders to protect other members, as has happened during this war.

Members are supposed to spend 2% of national GDP on defense each year, although few members have done so in recent years.

The best-known aspect of the alliance is Article 5 of the treaty, which, if invoked, means that “an attack against one Ally is considered an attack against all Allies.”

Article 5 has only been invoked once, in response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

However, the alliance can take collective defense measures without invoking Article 5, noting that it has done so in light of the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The impact of NATO troops in the conflict in Ukraine 1:13

What is a no-fly zone?

A no-fly zone is an area where certain aircraft cannot fly for various reasons. In the context of a conflict like the one in Ukraine, it would probably mean a zone where Russian planes are not allowed to fly, to prevent them from carrying out air strikes against Ukraine.

NATO has imposed no-fly zones on non-member countries before, including Bosnia and Libya. However, it is always a controversial move because it means becoming partially involved in a conflict without fully committing ground forces.

What would happen if NATO imposed a no-fly zone?

The problem with military no-fly zones is that they have to be enforced by military power. If a Russian plane were to fly into a NATO no-fly zone, NATO forces would have to take action against that plane. Those measures could include shooting the plane out of the sky. That would be, in Russia’s eyes, an act of war by NATO and would likely escalate the conflict.

Analyst: The invasion surprised the Ukrainians themselves 2:06

Why hasn’t NATO imposed a no-fly zone?

Neither Ukraine nor Russia are members of NATO. Putin clearly sees NATO as a direct threat to his authority and recently criticized his expansion into Russia, using it as a justification for his invasion of Ukraine.

As a result, NATO is extremely reluctant to become directly involved in Ukraine’s conflict with a rival nuclear power. While supporting Ukraine’s resistance and acknowledging Putin’s actions as an invasion of a sovereign nation, the alliance is simply not prepared to do anything that could be construed as a direct act of war against Russia and risk an escalation that could lead to the use of of nuclear weapons.

Why does Russia feel threatened by NATO?

Putin has long believed that Russia got a bad deal after the breakup of the Soviet Union, in what he has called the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.”

He has complained that NATO has, over time, expanded its borders by admitting Eastern European countries that were once part of the Soviet Union, meaning that Russia now shares a land border with the world’s largest military alliance. world, thus reducing its geopolitical power in what was once Moscow’s sphere of influence.

As recently as February, he demanded that NATO be reduced to 1997 borders, before the Baltic nations of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, the last two bordering Russia, joined the alliance.