Why doesn’t Scott Eastwood appear in the credits?

Released in 2009, Gran Torino, broadcast this Sunday August 14 at 9:10 p.m. on TF1, is still today the biggest worldwide success of Clint Eastwood, who celebrated his 92nd birthday last May, behind American Sniper, an incredible true story. Collecting nearly 270 million dollars at the worldwide box office, the film even won the César for best foreign film. In front of and behind the camera, Clint Eastwood portrays Walt Kowalski, a Korean War veteran. Widowed, irascible, and racist, the octogenarian surprises one of his neighbors of Asian origin trying to steal his Ford Gran Torino and ends up taking him under his wing.

A short scene of Scott Eastwood in Gran Torino

For the Eastwoods, cinema is a family affair. Obviously, there is first Clint, the veteran and legendary actor / director who needs no introduction. Then come his children, Alison, Kathryn, Scott, or Francesca, who have all followed their father’s path. Sometimes the actor Good, the Bad, and the Ugly even takes the opportunity to collaborate with them on his own films. While Alison was just playing her daughter in The mulehis two oldest sons worked on Gran Torino. Kyle Eastwood, bassist and composer, intervenes in the soundtrack of the film. As for Scott, who was very close to Paul Walker, he plays very briefly in a scene with the sister of the young neighbor whom Walt Kowalski takes under his wing. Strangely, it does not appear in the credits.

The continuation under this advertisement

Scott Reeves becomes Scott Eastwood

At the time of Gran Torinothe young Scott Eastwood (here are 5 facts about him that you may not know), in his twenties, is just starting his film career. Aware that he can be blamed for taking advantage of his father’s fame, he decides to keep his birth name: that of his mother. It is therefore under the name of Scott Reeves that he appears in the end credits. However, he will change his mind by adopting his father’s surname just after this film. After his brief appearance in Gran Torinohe again gets a small role under the direction of Clint Eastwood in Invictus. He then chained secondary roles in A new chance, Fury, Snowdenor Suicide Squad. The year 2015 offers him his first main role in the romance Crossroads. Two years later, the one who is not afraid to expose his pecs gives the answer to Vin Diesel and all his clique in Fast & Furious 8. Before playing the lead role again in Overdrive.