Why doesn’t Xbox have the Platinum trophy like PlayStation? Microsoft’s response

The achievement system was introduced for the first time in the world of gaming by Microsoft with Xbox 360, yet the US giant never thought – unlike Sony with PlayStation consoles – to add a Platinum trophy that can reward completist users.

He thought about explaining the reason for this decision Jason Ronald, Director of Project Management at the Xbox division. On the occasion of the new episode of the Iron Lords Podcast, Ronald explained that a Platinum trophy would contradict Microsoft’s will to reward any type of player fairly look out on its platforms.

“There are some users who simply prefer to play multiplayer”, his statements. What we do to reward them and show their progress and things like that? There are other people who like to play tons of different games … And then there are other people, like me, who are completists and I literally want to do everything within one game. “. Words that then they do not seem to leave room for a future implementation of the hypothetical Platinum achievement“, at least not in the near future. Would you like it if Microsoft took a cue from the feature used by Sony instead?

In any case, some kind of change cannot be ruled out, since Microsoft considers Goals one of its priorities for Xbox Series X | S, along with FPS Boost and Game DVR. Meanwhile, on the occasion of the first twenty years of Xbox, Microsoft has organized a meeting with its pioneers led by Reggie Fils-Aime.

