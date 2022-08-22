Entertainment

Why Don Johnson, the father of Dakota Johnson, was imprisoned

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 37 2 minutes read

don johnson He is a true icon in Hollywood. He became the heartthrob of the 80s and gained great popularity thanks to being one of the protagonists of the famous series Miami Division. However, her life was full of extraordinary anecdotes that could turn her into a real movie.

The production that made him a true legend was broadcast for six years, but he had already been trying his luck in the industry since 1973, the year he made his first appearance in The Harrad Experiment at the age of 22, a film in which he shared a cast. with Tippi Hedren, mother of his later wife twice, Melanie Griffith.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 37 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Emma Watson, protagonist of the new Prada Beauty

2 mins ago

Brad Pitt: new girlfriend would be Emily Ratajkowski – People – Culture

13 mins ago

Selena Gomez announces who her next collaboration will be with

24 mins ago

Manchester United – Liverpool: ten Hag congratulates his players and makes a big announcement for Cristiano Ronaldo and Maguire!

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button