Why Don Johnson, the father of Dakota Johnson, was imprisoned

don johnson He is a true icon in Hollywood. He became the heartthrob of the 80s and gained great popularity thanks to being one of the protagonists of the famous series Miami Division. However, her life was full of extraordinary anecdotes that could turn her into a real movie.

The production that made him a true legend was broadcast for six years, but he had already been trying his luck in the industry since 1973, the year he made his first appearance in The Harrad Experiment at the age of 22, a film in which he shared a cast. with Tippi Hedren, mother of his later wife twice, Melanie Griffith.

Don Johnson with Melanie and Dakota.

Throughout his life, don johnson He lived important romances with figures such as Cybill Shepperd, Uma Thurman, Barbra Streisand and Patti D’Arbanville, in addition to the aforementioned actress with whom he became the father of dakota johnson. He also had years of excesses and substance abuse, so in his 72 years he lacked nothing.

But long before he became a mega star and thought about getting involved in the world of the film industry, the actor had a rebellious adolescence that led him to spend a night in prison. It all happened when he was only 12 years old and lived in a small town in Missouri.

At that time, don johnson he was quite bored, so after school, and in the company of a group of friends, he spent the afternoon stealing cars. That led him to end up in detention and, furthermore, it was the beginning of a life full of dark moments.

In dialogue with The Guardian, a few years ago, he referred to that time in his life. “He had all the pool numbers: abuse, divorce from my parents before I was 12 and on top of that, he was the oldest of the brothers,” said the actor.

Young Don Johnson.

In addition, he revealed that since his parents had had him when they were just teenagers, they were not very present and there were no limits at home. don johnson and his brothers did what they wanted, and from one moment to the next, the one who began to give instructions and take certain cares was him to protect the little ones.

“It was a very sad childhood. And when you leave your house at 16 and without plans, and you have to defend yourself even at school, that forges your character, ”she confided.