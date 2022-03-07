Why don’t authorities in Mexico report deaths after a bar fight between Querétaro and Atlas? This is what is known

2022-03-06

The greatest tragedy of modern football has shocked the entire world that has suffered seeing the wild images left by the immense fight between pseudo-fans of the “Roosters” of Querétaro and the “Foxes” of the Atlas. After the pitched battle in the stadium The corrector among the fans of the aforementioned Mexican clubs, atrocious videos went viral showing multiple fans, inside and outside the stadium, being brutally beaten when they were defenseless on the ground, bathed in blood and even without clothes, without moving before their tragic health condition. Identified: the faces of the aggressors who caused a brutal fight in Querétaro-Atlas Some people who suffered the savage beatings, reportedly from the bars of the Atlasthey did show signs of life, but unfortunately, not all had the same luck, as the Mexican media reported on Saturday night that the melee left a balance of at least 17 deaths, despite the fact that the Mexican authorities only reported injuries.

“The balance of these events at the moment is as follows: 26 people who required hospitalization care: 24 men and 2 women. Of these, 3 were already discharged, of the 23 hospitalized: 3 are serious, 10 delicate and the remaining 10 without seriousness”, confirmed the governor of Queretaro, Mauricio Curion his Twitter account. Thus was born the rivalry between the Querétaro bar and the Atlas bar, who caused a tragedy in Mexico He was joined by the mayor of Jaliscowhere is the club from Atlas, Enrique Alfarowho assured that there is “no death, there are two serious young people, one stable, one a little more delicate, the others severely beaten”, at 9 in the morning on Sunday.

Similarly, alfaro reported that six of the victims are residents of Jalisco. “This morning, from 1:30 to 4:40 am, six trucks with 278 Atlas fans arrived, from Querétaro, at the Jalisco stadium, accompanied by Jalisco Security after the terrible events at La Corregidora stadium.

– 17 unofficial deaths – One of the ultras Atlas assaulted, Frank Ceballoshe told TV Aztec that the aggressors “also got into the parking lot” of the visiting fans and “stoned us”. Although the authorities do not report deaths, he indicated that “there were quite a few deaths, many. The inert bodies were there and they kept beating them to take off their clothes.”

The painful images of the brutal fight is the topic of the moment in the world of news on social networks, where there is talk, in the absence of official confirmation, of a figure between 15 and 17 deceased, which is supported by various local media. “The police sprayed pepper spray on my face and then hit me, they wanted to put me with those from Querétaro, those from Atlas had to pull me because they had me surrounded,” commented a visiting fan, on his arrival in Jalisco, to local television .