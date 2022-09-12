Why don’t I ever have time? – Health & Wellness

We have all used expressions like “I don’t have time”, “if the day had more hours” or “the day is not enough for me”. It seems that the time we have is not enough to do everything we want, but why does this happen to us?

Is the day over and you haven’t done even half of what you had planned to do? Does this situation frustrate you? Of course! Above all, because the hours, days and weeks go by, and it seems that everything will always be the same: time never reaches you.

In general, this phenomenon is reproduced by poor organization. You don’t take advantage of every minute because you are constantly distracted, spending time on goals that don’t add value to your life, being lazy or leaving everything to the last minute (procrastination). That being the case, it is understandable that you live with the constant feeling that you never arrive.

Thus, today we want to delve a little deeper into that feeling of lack of time.

1. You don’t sleep well

You don’t have time because you don’t sleep well. Sleep is necessary not only for our organic functioning, but also for our mental one. The absence of quality rest is associated with reduced general well-being, performance and productivity. If your cognitive performance and productivity decrease, how do you expect to have time to finish everything you have planned?

A study has shown that people who sleep an average of seven to eight hours perform better in cognitive tasks of reasoning and problem solving; meanwhile, those who sleep less tend to suffer from problems with reasoning, problem solving and communication skills.

2. You have a habit of working in multitasking mode

If you’re a multitasker, it’s reasonable that you don’t have time, as multitasking can hamper your productivity by reducing comprehension, attention, and overall performance. Research has found that multitasking affects the speed and accuracy with which pharmacy doctoral students identify prescription errors.

Although you feel that you work faster when you multitask, the truth is that you do not. In fact, you work slower and less efficiently when multitasking (Cherry, 2021).

Humans have serious difficulty multitasking because of the way attention and executive control work. Actually, when we multitask, what we do is switch between one task and another.

3. You are disorganized and do not manage your time

Clutter decreases your productivity and your chances of doing everything you have planned. However, if you stay organized, your performance and productivity can improve and you can have more time for what matters to you in life. Spend a little time planning your tasks and keeping things tidy.

If you don’t manage your time, you won’t be able to have time. One review found that practicing time management strategies also contributes to improving time management skills. Meaning, the more time you spend trying to manage your day, the better you’ll get at it.

It also found that time management behaviors are positively related to perceived time control, job satisfaction, and health, and negatively related to stress. Thus, by managing you will not only have more time, but also less stress.

4. You have an agenda, but you don’t pay attention to it

If you don’t review your schedules and plans, you may end up wasting your time and energy on things that are no longer useful or necessary. Ultimately, this will leave you with the perception of “I don’t have time!” This is so because your priorities change over time, but you are still doing the same old thing and expecting different results.

5. You have difficulty prioritizing

If you do not have time for anything, it is very likely that you have an activity prioritization problem. You do not know how to classify tasks by their degree of importance or dedicate the time they deserve.

Try not to start something without first asking yourself, “Do I need to do it now?” If your answer is no, then don’t do it. Do first the most important and priority for the moment. Then he goes on to the other things. Prioritizing ensures that you use time efficiently.

6. You seek to please others

If you never have time for what’s important, maybe it’s because you fill your schedule with activities or tasks that meet other people’s needs and not your own.

Sometimes, you would prefer to stay at home on your sofa reading that novel you bought or watch that movie that was recommended to you, but you can’t because you don’t have time, because you have a thousand more commitments to fulfill and overdue tasks to do for having invested time in pleasing to others.

7. You don’t know how to say “no”

You don’t know how to say no to a project, a commitment or someone’s request. This lack of assertiveness ends up taking away the time you might have for other important things you want to do. Finding time for yourself should be your top priority. Prioritize yourself and your well-being above others.

8. You are afraid to be with you

By filling your work schedule and occupying all your time and mental space doing things, you have no chance to think about your existence. Thus, that “I don’t have time” serves as a mechanism for not seeing yourself alone with yourself, with your shadows and with those questions and existential anguish that torment you when you pause.

Your lack of time helps you get rid of those uncomfortable questions: “Is this the life you want to lead?” The noise of the activities allows you to dodge such a question. However, one day you will have to come face to face with yourself.

“Someday, anywhere, in any place inevitably, you will find yourself, and that, only that, can be the happiest or the most bitter of your hours.” Pablo Neruda-

The next time you perceive or think that you never have time to do everything you have planned, remember that time, as a physical dimension, is not something you can control. Focus instead on what you can do, how to manage your schedules and activities, thoughts and beliefs to become more productive in your day to day life.

Source: The Mind is Wonderful