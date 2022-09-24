Why don’t I have electricity if there is no damage to poles and lines near my house?

The annoyance of many citizens with the delay in the restoration of the electricity service in their home or community increases as they do not see physical damage to poles or power lines after the passage of Hurricane Fiona. Understandably, with the passing of days the little patience is exhausted even more when faced with the question of why it has taken so long to restore power if that infrastructure was not destroyed.

During a press conference today, the company LUMA Energy and the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) tried to offer an explanation.

“Because you see an infrastructure that has no damage, it does not mean that this infrastructure can be energized,” said engineer Josué Colón, executive director of PREPA.

He added that “for it to be energized”, the LUMA control center “has to determine that there is enough generation to put that load into service”.

“I know that part is desperate, because you say ‘nothing happened here’ and everything is apparently in good condition, and (they wonder) why don’t I have energy?” Colón commented.

“Well, one of the reasons is because critical loads are being energized, which have a higher priority,” Colón added, referring to hospitals, medical device factories, and plants of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (AAA).”

Commonly, these questions arise from neighbors who state that “all that remains is to upload a ‘machete’ (fuse)” so that electricity reaches the houses in some sector.

For his part, engineer Daniel Hernández, spokesman for LUMA, assured that they are “aware of those pockets or of the areas that with raising a ‘machete’ they will have energy, but with the generation that we have available we want to reach that critical infrastructure first. ”.